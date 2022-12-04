Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of an assault with injuries in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of an assault with undetermined injuries on Elm Street Over-the-Rhine.
WLWT 5
Police responding to report of UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a UPS driver robbed at gunpoint at 2420 Harrison Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Winton Road and Kings Run Drive in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — police are responding to a report of a crash at Winton Road and Kings Run Drive in Spring Grove Village, with undetermined injuries.
WLWT 5
Neighborhood residents voice concern after gas station shootout in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Not all sounds of the holiday season are cheerful. Like the fusillade of bullets from a high-powered weapon early Sunday morning at the Shell gas station at Liberty and Walnut streets in Over-the-Rhine. Three people were left injured. Police have not provided surveillance video of the scene...
WLWT 5
Hamilton police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on Park Avenue
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on Park Avenue.
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported on Worthington Avenue in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Assault with injuries reported on Worthington Avenue in Lockland.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township.
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW's Ken Brown goes through...
WLWT 5
Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks
CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to report of a crash at Poole Road in Colerain Twp
GROESBECK, Ohio — Crews are responding to report of a crash at Poole Road and Livingston Road in Colerain Township, with undetermined injuries. Heavy damage to involved vehicles.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville Avenue in Roselawn. Emergency Crews are responding.
WLWT 5
Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
WLWT 5
Multiple cars reported in a crash at Highway Avenue and Wright Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Multiple cars reported in a crash at Highway Avenue and Wright Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Elmwood Place shooting
CINCINNATI — A man has died followinga shooting in the 6300 block of Vine Street Friday night. According to Monday's Hamilton County Coroner's report, 37-year-old Tomas Diego Andres died after a shooting. Hamilton County deputies responded to the scene Friday night, where officials say two Hispanic men were transported...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at 8400 Northport in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8400 Northport in Anderson Township in front of Summit Elementary. Emergency crews are responding.
Fox 19
Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for missing Westwood woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking the public for information regarding a missing Westwood woman. Police say Myrna Burl has been gone from her apartment since Dec. 4. According to a news release from Cincinnati police's District 3, Burl was last seen on Dec. 3 and has not been heard from since then.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin.
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle cleared on north I-75 at Paddock Road
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle delaying traffic on northbound I-75 near Paddock Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are responding to a disabled vehicle delaying traffic along the interstate in Cincinnati, Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a...
Huber Heights man arrested, drugs found in home
Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said.
