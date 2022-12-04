Read full article on original website
The question: During a December 5, 2022, appearance on Big 12 This Morning on SiriusXM, host Ari Temken asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about what it has been like covering the Kansas State team that won the Big 12 Championship with a victory over TCU on Saturday. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State's beat TCU in the Big 12 Championship last Saturday and the TV ratings for the championship weekend arrived on Tuesday. The Big 12 game came in a close third behind the Big Ten and SEC title games, and well ahead of the Pac-12 and ACC, which barely beat out the American game. In fact, this was the most watched Big 12 title game since Oklahoma and Texas played in 2018, but that game's ratings were less than 10 percent higher than the 2022 contest. And in terms of the highest ratings peak during the course of the game over the weekend, the Big 12 topped them all.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes didn't need to politic for his team to reach the College Football Playoff this season, but he did it anyway following Saturday's loss to Kansas State, the Horned Frogs' first blemish of the campaign. Dykes wanted to ensure the selection committee knew the grind his team endured within the Big 12 with several wins over nationally-ranked competition.
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will send a team of players representing the school and Big 12 to the Sugar Bowl on December 31. The Wildcats will play a team of players representing Alabama and the SEC in the game. That's all that matters, so don't listen to anyone from the SEC complaining that players will be sitting out of the game for personal reasons. Those were the players the school recruited to play for it. Now they will have to play other athletes to represent the school.
Michigan and TCU will meet for the first time ever later this month, and the stakes could hardly be higher. A spot in the College Football Playoff Championship will be on the line on New Year’s Eve at the Fiesta Bowl. Sonny Dykes, coach of the Horned Frogs, met...
