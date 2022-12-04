GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State's beat TCU in the Big 12 Championship last Saturday and the TV ratings for the championship weekend arrived on Tuesday. The Big 12 game came in a close third behind the Big Ten and SEC title games, and well ahead of the Pac-12 and ACC, which barely beat out the American game. In fact, this was the most watched Big 12 title game since Oklahoma and Texas played in 2018, but that game's ratings were less than 10 percent higher than the 2022 contest. And in terms of the highest ratings peak during the course of the game over the weekend, the Big 12 topped them all.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO