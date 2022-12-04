ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gilmore Girls’: Logan Proposing to Rory in Front of a Crowd Didn’t Make Sense

Gilmore Girls fans became acquainted with the ever-so-focused Rory Gilmore and her mother, Lorelai Gilmore, in 2000 when the show began airing. For the seven years the show was on, fans knew Rory deeply, and while some of her traits made her insufferable, fans related to her.

Toward the end of the show, Rory met and got into a relationship with the rich Logan Huntzberger , who proposed to her in front of a crowd in a grand gesture that didn’t make much sense.

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore and Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Rory was an introvert and cherished her privacy

Logan and Rory began dating when she enrolled at Yale University. At first, they clashed because Rory found him arrogant and still didn’t want to acknowledge her privilege, and having a guy like Logan around her who screamed wealth held a mirror up to her.

However, they got close, and their relationship seemed to be going well until the penultimate episode of the series when Logan got down on one knee to ask Rory to marry him during her graduation party. While this was a sweet gesture, it ultimately was a disservice to who Rory was as a person.

The young Gilmore is a very private person and, if left to her own devices, can easily let herself get consumed by the walls around her. She doesn’t like being the center of attention, and Logan’s sudden proposal seemed to catch her off-guard, never mind that it was in front of her family and their friends.

Some fans on Reddit said that Logan’s proposal might have been out of character for him as he knew how private Rory is, having dated her for nearly two years. Some Redditors posited that Logan must have known that Rory wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment type of person and needed to weigh the pros and cons of any situation.

Therefore, bombarding her with a lifetime commitment without letting her think about it and in front of an entire party made no sense. Others reasoned that Logan was setting himself up for failure, given he’d already acknowledged that Rory was over his grand gestures.

Logan and Rory should have talked about marriage more before a proposal

Logan and Rory dated for two years, and by then, he’d already known what he was in for. As such, it would have made more sense for him to bring up marriage and proposals before getting down on one knee.

He and Rory only talked about factoring each other into their future while they were planning their careers, but he’d never explicitly told her he planned on proposing, much less in front of a crowd.

Had they had that conversation, Rory might have had a head’s up and been OK with it, asked for a private proposal, or told him she wasn’t ready to be engaged right after graduating from college before he was rejected in front of a crowd.

Many couples talk about marriage first before getting engaged

We’ve all seen those adorable engagement videos and pictures where the woman always seemed surprised by the proposal. While some genuinely look taken aback, others are spotted with a fresh set of manicured nails, indicating that they knew what was about to happen, albeit feigned ignorance.

You’d be surprised that many couples actually discuss marriage before moving on to the next chapter. According to a survey conducted by Zola [ per Thrillist ], about 94% of couples discuss the topic of engagement six months before they get engaged. 30% of that number bring up the discussion at least once a week.

It’s necessary for couples to talk about their futures, especially regarding marriage, as several things have to be addressed. Consciously addressing issues like children, spiritual values, finances, and other fundamental elements can make or break a (soon-to-be) marriage.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’: Is This Proof That Logan is the Father of Rory’s Baby?

