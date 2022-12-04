ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America

Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog

A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
Moment Scared Dog Seeks Affection From Foster Mom Has Us in Tears

Many times, dogs that are in shelters or in foster care have been through some trauma, whether it was an abusive owner, being a stray, or something else entirely. This can leave them scared and distrustful of humans, so it is not always easy for fosters to bond with the dog initially. One foster mom shared an incredible moment of progress with her nervous foster dog in this viral video.
