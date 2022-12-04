Read full article on original website
California man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at police
A California man is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail toward a police officer. The man had an arrest warrant for committing a similar crime in July.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
Clip of Cat Becoming Inseparable From Adopted Amputee Kitten Melts Hearts
"I'm literally crying, thank you for adopting that cute cat," one user online said.
‘World’s oldest living cat’ outlived two owners and loves naps. Meet Flossie
She’s starting a new chapter after leaving volunteers “flabbergasted.”
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America
Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
Watch as Two Dogs Dumped With Heartbreaking Note Find New Home Together
The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, with one user writing, "it's so great that you not only took them, but kept them together."
lovemeow.com
Kitten is Accepted by a Cat and Her Litter of Eight and It Changes Everything
A kitten was accepted by a cat and her litter of eight, and it changed everything. A tiny grey kitten named Buffy was born to a feral cat and ended up being the sole survivor of her litter. Her cat mother didn't show any interest in raising her kittens, and Buffy had to be hand-reared around the clock.
Biden judicial nominee says she no longer believes Christian Coalition member are 'bigots' when pressed by GOP
A Biden judicial nominee told the Senate she no longer believes members of the Christian Coalition are "bigots," something she asserted in a college essay.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
Montana shamed as residents vote ‘No’ on measure to protect babies after they’re born: ‘Unimaginable’
On Thursday, conservative Twitter users ripped into Montana residents for voting "No" on a referendum to protect babies born alive after botched abortions.
Newly Discovered Wyoming Chickalope is Rare And A Bit Horrifying
So... maybe the Jackalope will mate with just about anything. That is what made the jackalope in the first place. Two species that should not have been together, a jack rabbit and an antelope, making babies. So what the heck is this then?. Found, stuffed, and mounted in Douglas Wyoming:
iheart.com
Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog
A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
University of Idaho victim's father says Xana Kernodle had 'bruises,' put up a fight against killer
University of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle's father said the 20-year-old had 'bruises' and was 'torn by the knife' while putting up an apparent fight with her attacker.
Patricia Heaton tells Christians 'disappointed' by midterms 'governments are finite,' God is 'ever sustaining'
Patricia Heaton gave her perspective on Tuesday's election results this week to Christians who were "disappointed" by Republicans' performance in the midterms.
pethelpful.com
Moment Scared Dog Seeks Affection From Foster Mom Has Us in Tears
Many times, dogs that are in shelters or in foster care have been through some trauma, whether it was an abusive owner, being a stray, or something else entirely. This can leave them scared and distrustful of humans, so it is not always easy for fosters to bond with the dog initially. One foster mom shared an incredible moment of progress with her nervous foster dog in this viral video.
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View." "Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and other Hollywood stars react to the death of Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley died after an "unexpected" battle with cancer. Hollywood stars, including John Travolta, are honoring the actress following her death.
GOP candidate unseats Democratic leader in historic upset: Dems 'took it for granted'
The longtime New York congressman and chair of the Democrat Party's campaign fundraising arm has come under fire in recent days over controversial comments on inflation.
California infant shot dead while mother pushed him down the street in stroller
Police in central California say a 9-month-old child is dead after being shot while his mother pushed him down the street and police currently have no suspects.
