American "wokeness", brought to you by those who want to completely control your life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness! It's a power thing, a persecution thing, a politically correct thing. How sad these people are ... they have no minds of their own. They would rather listen to the whispered lies of satan...and they actually believe that they are right! Is it time for another Boston tea party in these cities? Wake up America! Stand up America! It's our country, not theirs . . .
King County Government or any other Government,city, county, or state cannot impose laws or restrictions on my beliefs. Need to remove them from office who vote to do so .
the king county mayor/ council are to be scrutinized for wasting time on ordinances created to invade home privacy. literally. peaking over there shoulder looking on there walls to see menorah Jesus Islam Christmas..on a remote zoom camera.. The focus is on the employee not and I repeat not a thing in there home on there wall. The county / state has no authority to even think this...and they did by introducing an city ordinance from this article! just because your remotely employing me does in no manner allow you in my personal home space ....thank god for federal constitutional law. They were not advised by there city attorney
Related
A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples
Wave of turnover hits Washington state legislature
The Day City Hall Became a Same-Sex Marriage Cathedral
Kitsap County citizens fund ballot recount in lopsided sheriff's race
Rantz: Beloved Seattle restaurant suffers 18th break-in by thieves the Democrats enable
Hear it again: Unpacking the power of the elected sheriff
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Rantz: Seattle Fire hired ‘anti-male’ partisan to investigate gender discrimination
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out
Plan to cut 80 vacant police officer positions from Seattle city budget faces pushback
Rantz: Seattle Mayor’s top staffer slams judge for creating ‘fentanyl festival’
Western Washington man Sentenced to 42 Months After Underground Bunker Found Filled With Firearms and Explosives
Letter: Warehouses Threaten Our Future
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
King County retail theft arrests spike 100% as businesses seek accountability
Loss of vital businesses on Pacific Avenue may explain enrollment numbers
Tacoma shelter to take in more than 40 cats, kittens living in same home, some inside walls
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 92