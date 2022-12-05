Fantasy football Week 13 inactives: Status for Broncos' wideouts, Deebo Samuel and others
Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks .
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Sunday night game
Jelani Woods , TE, IND: Quad -- Active
Impact: Kylen Granson could emerge as the top TE option, either way.
Kenny Moore II , CB, IND: Shin -- OUT
Isaiah Rodgers , CB, IND: Ankle -- Active
Michael Gallup , WR, DAL: Illness -- Active
Anthony Barr , LB, DAL: Hamstring -- Active
Jayron Kearse , S, DAL: Shoulder -- Active
Trevon Diggs , CB, DAL: Illness -- Active
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Joe Mixon , RB, CIN: Concussion -- Inactive
Impact: Samaje Perine is the play, as Mixon remains in the league's protocol.
Ja'Marr Chase , WR, CIN: Hip -- Active
Impact: He could be held to a snap count, but the star wideout will play.
Kadarius Toney , WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: On the plus side, JuJu Smith-Schuster is back to full health.
Mike Williams , WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Joshua Palmer keeps his flex candidacy alive for yet another week.
Matthew Stafford , QB, LAR: Neck -- OUT/IR
Impact: John Wolford gets another chance to start, but expect Bryce Perkins to also play at least a little bit.
Lance McCutcheon , WR, LAR: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Tutu Atwell emerges a "last-ditch dart throw" kind of flex option.
Josh Jacobs , RB, LV: Calf -- Active
Impact: Zamir White should only get a few touches.
Brandon Bolden , RB, LV: Calf -- Active
Impact: Ameer Abdullah will also be in the mix for some playing time.
Myles Gaskin , RB, MIA: Shoulder -- Inactive
Impact: Raheem Mostert is no longer on the injury report, so it's between him and Jeff Wilson Jr . for carries.
Travis Homer , RB, SEA: Illness -- Inactive
Impact: DeeJay Dallas gets an uptick in touches behind Kenneth Walker III .
Elijah Mitchell , RB, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: The upside here is that the 49ers have some guy named Christian McCaffrey to handle nearly all of their RB touches.
Deebo Samuel , WR, SF: Quad -- Active
Impact: Things sounded pessimistic but took a turn late in the week for Samuel.
Defense
Logan Wilson , LB, CIN: Illness -- Active
Breiden Fehoko , DE, LAC: Illness -- Active
Drue Tranquill , LB, LAC: Illness -- Active
Nasir Adderley , S, LAC: Thumb -- Active
Aaron Donald , DT, LAR: Ankle -- OUT
Terrell Lewis , LB, LAR: Back -- OUT
Ernest Jones , LB, LAR: Back -- Active
Troy Hill , CB, LAR: Groin -- Inactive
Andrew Billings , DT, LV: Leg -- Inactive
Denzel Perryman , LB, LV: Wrist -- Active
Ryan Neal , S, SEA: Elbow -- Active
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Trevor Siemian , QB, CHI: Oblique -- OUT/IR
Impact: It's a good thing that Justin Fields is ready to return this week. Nathan Peterman will back him up.
David Njoku , TE, CLE: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Harrison Bryant becomes an interesting TE option.
KJ Hamler , WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Impact: Kendall Hinton could see some extra targets.
Courtland Sutton , WR, DEN: Illness -- Active
Impact: Sutton is feeling good enough to play today.
Jerry Jeudy , WR, DEN: Ankle -- Active
Impact: As expected, Jeudy is going to give it a go.
Romeo Doubs , WR, GB: Ankle -- Inactive
Impact: Christian Watson and Allen Lazard won't have as much competition for targets today.
Rex Burkhead , RB, HOU: Concussion -- Inactive
Impact: He was unable to clear the league's protocol.
Brandin Cooks , WR, HOU: Calf -- OUT
Impact: It's "The Nico Collins Show" in Houston.
Travis Etienne Jr ., RB, JAX: Foot -- Active
Impact: Expect a full workload for the Jaguars' No. 1 RB option.
Darrell Henderson Jr ., RB, JAX: Illness -- Inactive
Impact: He was only going to be active if Etienne had to sit.
Zay Jones , WR, JAX: Chest -- Active
Impact: Practiced in limited fashion all week and will indeed play.
Gary Brightwell , RB, NYG: Illness -- Active
Impact: Saquon Barkley is still the alpha in this backfield, but Matt Breida may also get some significant snaps.
Richie James , WR, NYG: Knee -- Active
Impact: Marcus Johnson and Isaiah Hodgins remain on standby.
Darius Slayton , WR, NYG: Illness -- Active
Impact: Kenny Golladay , however, is inactive due to illness.
Daniel Bellinger , TE, NYG: Eye -- Active
Impact: He is back on the field for the first time in weeks. Lawrence Cager is inactive.
Michael Carter , RB, NYJ: Ankle -- Inactive
Impact: The surprise ascendancy of Zonovan Knight continues, with Ty Johnson in tow.
Jaylen Warren , RB, PIT: Hamstring -- Active
Impact: He share the carries with Najee Harris .
Antonio Gibson , RB, WAS: Foot -- Active
Impact: Brian Robinson Jr . still may be the safer fantasy play right now.
Defense
Arnold Ebiketie , LB, ATL: Forearm -- Inactive
Marlon Humphrey , CB, BAL: Ankle -- Active
Jaquan Brisker , S, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Kyler Gordon , CB, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Kindle Vildor , CB, CHI: Ankle -- Inactive
K'Waun Williams , CB, DEN: Knee -- Inactive
De'Vondre Campbell , LB, GB: Knee -- Active
Darnell Savage , S, GB: Foot -- Inactive
Derek Stingley Jr ., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
Andre Cisco , S, JAX: Shoulder -- Inactive
Adoree' Jackson , CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Fabian Moreau , CB, NYG: Oblique -- Active
Darnay Holmes , CB, NYG: Shoulder -- Inactive
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson , S, PHI: Abdomen -- OUT/IR
T.J. Watt , LB, PIT: Ribs -- Active
Ahkello Witherspoon , CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Denico Autry , DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT
Jeffery Simmons , DT, TEN: Ankle -- Active
Chase Young , DE, WAS: Knee -- Inactive
Benjamin St-Juste , CB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT
