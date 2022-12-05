ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Fantasy football Week 13 inactives: Status for Broncos' wideouts, Deebo Samuel and others

By AJ Mass
ESPN
ESPN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNmqc_0jWwKESM00

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks .

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Sunday night game

Jelani Woods , TE, IND: Quad -- Active
Impact: Kylen Granson could emerge as the top TE option, either way.

Kenny Moore II , CB, IND: Shin -- OUT

Isaiah Rodgers , CB, IND: Ankle -- Active

Michael Gallup , WR, DAL: Illness -- Active

Anthony Barr , LB, DAL: Hamstring -- Active

Jayron Kearse , S, DAL: Shoulder -- Active

Trevon Diggs , CB, DAL: Illness -- Active

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Joe Mixon , RB, CIN: Concussion -- Inactive
Impact: Samaje Perine is the play, as Mixon remains in the league's protocol.

Ja'Marr Chase , WR, CIN: Hip -- Active
Impact: He could be held to a snap count, but the star wideout will play.

Kadarius Toney , WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: On the plus side, JuJu Smith-Schuster is back to full health.

Mike Williams , WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Joshua Palmer keeps his flex candidacy alive for yet another week.

Matthew Stafford , QB, LAR: Neck -- OUT/IR
Impact: John Wolford gets another chance to start, but expect Bryce Perkins to also play at least a little bit.

Lance McCutcheon , WR, LAR: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Tutu Atwell emerges a "last-ditch dart throw" kind of flex option.

Josh Jacobs , RB, LV: Calf -- Active
Impact: Zamir White should only get a few touches.

Brandon Bolden , RB, LV: Calf -- Active
Impact: Ameer Abdullah will also be in the mix for some playing time.

Myles Gaskin , RB, MIA: Shoulder -- Inactive
Impact: Raheem Mostert is no longer on the injury report, so it's between him and Jeff Wilson Jr . for carries.

Travis Homer , RB, SEA: Illness -- Inactive
Impact: DeeJay Dallas gets an uptick in touches behind Kenneth Walker III .

Elijah Mitchell , RB, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: The upside here is that the 49ers have some guy named Christian McCaffrey to handle nearly all of their RB touches.

Deebo Samuel , WR, SF: Quad -- Active
Impact: Things sounded pessimistic but took a turn late in the week for Samuel.

Defense

Logan Wilson , LB, CIN: Illness -- Active

Breiden Fehoko , DE, LAC: Illness -- Active

Drue Tranquill , LB, LAC: Illness -- Active

Nasir Adderley , S, LAC: Thumb -- Active

Aaron Donald , DT, LAR: Ankle -- OUT

Terrell Lewis , LB, LAR: Back -- OUT

Ernest Jones , LB, LAR: Back -- Active

Troy Hill , CB, LAR: Groin -- Inactive

Andrew Billings , DT, LV: Leg -- Inactive

Denzel Perryman , LB, LV: Wrist -- Active

Ryan Neal , S, SEA: Elbow -- Active

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Trevor Siemian , QB, CHI: Oblique -- OUT/IR
Impact: It's a good thing that Justin Fields is ready to return this week. Nathan Peterman will back him up.

David Njoku , TE, CLE: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Harrison Bryant becomes an interesting TE option.

KJ Hamler , WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Impact: Kendall Hinton could see some extra targets.

Courtland Sutton , WR, DEN: Illness -- Active
Impact: Sutton is feeling good enough to play today.

Jerry Jeudy , WR, DEN: Ankle -- Active
Impact: As expected, Jeudy is going to give it a go.

Romeo Doubs , WR, GB: Ankle -- Inactive
Impact: Christian Watson and Allen Lazard won't have as much competition for targets today.

Rex Burkhead , RB, HOU: Concussion -- Inactive
Impact: He was unable to clear the league's protocol.

Brandin Cooks , WR, HOU: Calf -- OUT
Impact: It's "The Nico Collins Show" in Houston.

Travis Etienne Jr ., RB, JAX: Foot -- Active
Impact: Expect a full workload for the Jaguars' No. 1 RB option.

Darrell Henderson Jr ., RB, JAX: Illness -- Inactive
Impact: He was only going to be active if Etienne had to sit.

Zay Jones , WR, JAX: Chest -- Active
Impact: Practiced in limited fashion all week and will indeed play.

Gary Brightwell , RB, NYG: Illness -- Active
Impact: Saquon Barkley is still the alpha in this backfield, but Matt Breida may also get some significant snaps.

Richie James , WR, NYG: Knee -- Active
Impact: Marcus Johnson and Isaiah Hodgins remain on standby.

Darius Slayton , WR, NYG: Illness -- Active
Impact: Kenny Golladay , however, is inactive due to illness.

Daniel Bellinger , TE, NYG: Eye -- Active
Impact: He is back on the field for the first time in weeks. Lawrence Cager is inactive.

Michael Carter , RB, NYJ: Ankle -- Inactive
Impact: The surprise ascendancy of Zonovan Knight continues, with Ty Johnson in tow.

Jaylen Warren , RB, PIT: Hamstring -- Active
Impact: He share the carries with Najee Harris .

Antonio Gibson , RB, WAS: Foot -- Active
Impact: Brian Robinson Jr . still may be the safer fantasy play right now.

Defense

Arnold Ebiketie , LB, ATL: Forearm -- Inactive

Marlon Humphrey , CB, BAL: Ankle -- Active

Jaquan Brisker , S, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Kyler Gordon , CB, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Kindle Vildor , CB, CHI: Ankle -- Inactive

K'Waun Williams , CB, DEN: Knee -- Inactive

De'Vondre Campbell , LB, GB: Knee -- Active

Darnell Savage , S, GB: Foot -- Inactive

Derek Stingley Jr ., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

Andre Cisco , S, JAX: Shoulder -- Inactive

Adoree' Jackson , CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Fabian Moreau , CB, NYG: Oblique -- Active

Darnay Holmes , CB, NYG: Shoulder -- Inactive

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson , S, PHI: Abdomen -- OUT/IR

T.J. Watt , LB, PIT: Ribs -- Active

Ahkello Witherspoon , CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Denico Autry , DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT

Jeffery Simmons , DT, TEN: Ankle -- Active

Chase Young , DE, WAS: Knee -- Inactive

Benjamin St-Juste , CB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Wild Bengals Flop During Chiefs Game

If the Kansas City Chiefs are playing an NFL game and Brittany Mahomes is around to see her husband, then she’s coming with the fire. In this case, Brittany is wondering if this type of flop should be allowed in pro football. It happens, Brittany! Still, she was calling out a Cincinnati Bengals player who “pulled up” with a cramp.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Team Was Booed Coming Out Of Tunnel At Home

It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of, if not the best traveling fanbase in the NFL. That was proven yet again on Sunday afternoon when their fans were louder than Falcons fans. The Falcons even got booed when they were running out of the tunnel just before kickoff.
ATLANTA, GA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Was Released On Tuesday

The Buffalo Bills decided to let go of one of their wideouts on Tuesday. Per the team, Marquez Stevenson has been waived after having to make a decision on whether or not to activate him upon opening his 21-day practice window last month. The Bills could've ended Stevenson's season by...
The Spun

College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year. Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023. Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

ESPN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy