California State

NFL Week 13 betting cheat sheet: Chiefs look for revenge, Dolphins offer value as underdog

By Doug Kezirian
ESPN
 3 days ago

Narratives dominated the handicapping weekend with various angles connected to the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the NFL card features one game with a pretty basic concept: revenge.

The Kansas City Chiefs (-2) visit the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game, which saw Kansas City blow an 11-point halftime lead at home. Plus, the Chiefs also lost at Cincinnati during the 2021 regular season after leading by the exact same halftime margin.

"I don't feel revenge has that much of an impact in the pros but could be proven wrong," Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow told ESPN. "Maybe there's a little more motivation due to last year's loss, but it's just a normal road game for the Chiefs, in my eyes."

I do believe in narratives, but only to a certain extent. While I do feel athletes are professional and prepare for each game, I also recognize they are human. It would be foolish to assume they prepare with the same intensity and focus for all 17 games.

While I am confident Kansas City will approach this game appropriately, so will Cincinnati. The potential for revenge also doesn't ensure a Chiefs win. In my eyes, all a game like this does is almost guarantee you avoid any lethargic or unfocused personnel.

What is inarguable is that this showdown carries playoff implications. Cincinnati has avoided a Super Bowl hangover and is rewarding backers, covering eight of its past nine games. Patrick Mahomes has won 26 straight games played in November and December.

"Both teams come into this game having won five of their last six," BetMGM vice president of trading Jason Scott told ESPN. "As a result, we are seeing strong two-way action."

Cincinnati gutted out an impressive road win over the Tennessee Titans last week and now are expected to get back star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase . However, their suspect offensive line presents challenges that should be too much to overcome, when facing Mahomes. I am backing the Chiefs (-2) because I think they will actually protect a second-half lead this time.

The numbers you need to know

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5, 45.5)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

In a way, it is baffling. Tua Tagovailoa was a star quarterback at a marquee college, a Heisman Trophy finalist and national champion. He then became a top-five draft pick and is thriving this season with an 8-0 record as a starter. Yet he's constantly dismissed by many fans and bettors.

The Miami Dolphins are 4.5-point underdogs at the San Francisco 49ers. This game could help Tagovailoa silence the doubters, if he can thrive against a San Francisco defense that ranks fifth in efficiency. I believe the Fins are live dogs and I like them with the points .

Over the past five seasons, teams with a winning percentage of at least .700 this late in the year and catching at least 3.5 points are 15-4 ATS, when removing Week 18 games (Week 17, prior to 2021). What that tells us is when the betting market still doubts a team that's this successful at this juncture of the season, the market has been wrong.

I also firmly believe Miami's rookie head coach, Mike McDaniel, who just spent the past five years as an offensive assistant with the Niners, knows how to exploit Jimmy Garoppolo and limit San Francisco's excellent rushing attack. That familiarity matters to me.

Sharp report

There are different levels of sharp bettors. In fact, most sportsbooks categorize them into tiers. And often we see respected money on both sides of a game. Nonetheless, according to my intel, this is what I would classify as sharp money: Giants +2, Titans +5.5, Bears +6, Steelers +1, Jaguars +1 and Browns/Texans under 47.5.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty

CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
JC Post

Chiefs - Broncos game time changes

The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
FanSided

Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
NFL Analysis Network

Browns Get Crushing Injury News After Big Week 13 Win

The Cleveland Browns kept their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, picking up a victory over the lowly Houston Texans. It was far from a perfect game, as Deshaun Watson looked rusty running the offense in his debut after being suspended for the first 11 games of the season. However, the defense was on point as they were the most recent unit to crush the Texans.
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Cowboys, Bengals rise into contender tier

It's so refreshing to get a glimpse of what contender-on-contender football can look like. In this season with so few haves and so many have-nots, the NFL schedule has at times felt a bit like a waiting game for the postseason. Games between the league's elite have been few and...
The Ringer

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals

Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
ESPN

ESPN

