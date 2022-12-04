Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Virginia man wins $1M Mega Millions top prize, one number away from $87 million jackpot
Hare said he chose his winning numbers from a combination of family birthdays and anniversaries. He plans to use his winnings to pay his bills and travel.
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
WSLS
Virginia extends SNAP emergency benefits through December
Emergency benefits for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue through December, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services. Officials say the increased benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16. The amount you receive is based on your household size. In the chart below,...
NBC12
Winter 2022-23: Another La Niña year could have big impacts
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This is the forecast meteorologists are most afraid of: Accurate seasonal forecasts, especially winter, are hard to make confidently. And the delicate dance that moisture and cold air do in Central Virginia makes it even tougher. Often, when it snows here, it’s BARELY cold enough.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor Youngkin announces that agriculture and forestry are still Virginia’s most robust industries, despite pandemic setbacks
While Virginia’s agriculture and forestry sectors were profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that both industries have recovered lost ground and forged ahead. He reflected on the resilience of these sectors Nov. 30 in front of a delegation of 400-plus farmers at the Virginia Farm...
wvtf.org
Deer hunting season extended to March in some areas to control spread of chronic wasting disease
Deer hunting season is in full swing for much of Virginia. This year, hunters are being called on to help reduce the spread of a fatal deer disease, called Chronic Wasting Disease. The hunting season has been extended to late March in 15 counties where the disease is spreading. Chronic...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia actress takes act to stage, national TV and streaming
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia actress is taking her talents from our hometowns to your TV. Caitlin McAvoy dropped by Here @ Home about her roles in a production with Mill Mountain Theater and a Hallmark Christmas movie. MMT’s production of “Holiday Inn” runs through December 23....
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WSET
Emergency allotments for SNAP households to continue through December
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in December. These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, December 16. The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP...
WSLS
Local soldiers reunited with puppies saved in Kenya
ROANOKE, Va. – They say dogs are a man’s best friend, and some of our bravest men got reunited with their four-legged friends. Chase Griffith, David Pettit, Jaden Naulty, Thomas Johnson, and Andrew Edgar all are serving in the Virginia National Guard. This spring while deployed in Kenya, the group came across a couple of dogs that ended up having puppies.
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after North Carolina Interstate 85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
chathamstartribune.com
Gas prices dip below $3 a gallon
Motorists are not seeing things or experiencing a mirage. Gas prices actually have dipped below $3 a gallon at some stations in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The average price for a gallon of regular state-wide today is $3.26, down 9 cents in the past week, down 23 cents in the past month, and just 4 cents higher than this day a year ago, according to Morgan Dean spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Police issue warning ahead of holiday rush; 'common sense' tool can save lives
State police are urging Virginians to buckle up this holiday season, citing multiple fatal crashes that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend, where a driver or passenger was not wearing a seat belt.
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Virginia
"He is just an imaginary figure that we look to because he is the eternal rebel that fought for justice and humanity."
Police: Trooper trapped in door as SUV topped 115 mph; driver arrested
A Delaware man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving for three miles with a state trooper trapped in the door of his SUV along I-295 Friday.
Virginia parents are in an uproar over a school's 'Satan Club' that they argue will promote 'devil worshipping.' Lawyers said the club is protected by religious freedom.
The director of the "After-School Satan Club" said the club intends to support free thought, critical thinking, and problem-solving in kids.
Comments / 0