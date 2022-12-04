ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

ijpr.org

Surge in traffic deaths continues in West Coast states

The death toll on the roads reached a 20-year high last year across Oregon and Washington state. Through November of this year, the number of traffic fatalities is down only slightly in Oregon – off about 6% from last year’s bloody pace. And in Washington, it's kept on rising and is on track to surpass 700 for the year, said Washington Traffic Safety Commission Director Shelly Baldwin.
FOX 28 Spokane

More snow on the way!

Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.  In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kpq.com

Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
News Talk KIT

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
ijpr.org

First-ever California offshore wind auction nets $402 million — so far

The first auction for leases to build massive wind farms off California’s coast netted bids reaching $402.1 million Tuesday, signaling the beginning of a competitive market for a new industry producing carbon-free electricity. The auction — the first on the West Coast — includes five sites about 20 miles...
KHQ Right Now

More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm

Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
NEWStalk 870

State Looking to Put More Solar, Wind Projects on Public Lands?

According to information released Tuesday by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, it appears the state is looking at putting more 'clean' energy projects on public wildlands. New map identifies 'best' locations for such projects. According to information released by DNR Communications Director Kenny Ocker, the state has created...
Columbia Insight

Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’

The U.S. Army’s Yakima Training Center contaminated scores of private wells, but it’s resisting providing assistance to all those affected The post Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’ appeared first on Columbia Insight. Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’ was first posted on December 5, 2022 at 1:30 pm.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
KXLY

Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?

If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
WASHINGTON STATE

