ijpr.org
Surge in traffic deaths continues in West Coast states
The death toll on the roads reached a 20-year high last year across Oregon and Washington state. Through November of this year, the number of traffic fatalities is down only slightly in Oregon – off about 6% from last year’s bloody pace. And in Washington, it's kept on rising and is on track to surpass 700 for the year, said Washington Traffic Safety Commission Director Shelly Baldwin.
FOX 28 Spokane
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kpq.com
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
What are the Biggest Disasters Washington State Could Ever Face?
Washington State has always been a relatively safe place to live to avoid certain disasters but there are a few that could still happen. What are the worst disasters that could happen in the State of Washington?. Washington, the Supposedly Safe State. I remember growing up my Grandfather would explain...
Your Winter Driving Habits Could Be Illegal in Washington
It's finally starting to feel like winter here in Washington. While winter brings Christmas and other joyous holidays, it also means colder weather and tough driving conditions. You may have some routines that get you through the tricky winter commute that may actually be illegal. Say you're getting ready for...
myedmondsnews.com
State transportation commission next week to discuss pay-per-mile proposal, traffic safety challenges
The Washington State Transportation Commission is scheduled to cover several topics at its Dec. 13 and 14 meeting, including statewide traffic safety challenges, a statewide road usage charge program, and approaches to addressing possible shortfalls in fuel funding at Washington State Ferries. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. both Tuesday,...
koze.com
NWS: Light Snow Overnight Into Monday; More Snow Tuesday & Again Thursday
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says the Inland Northwest will experience periods of snow this week as temperatures remain at or below average. The Thursday snow event has the potential to produce amounts of four inches or more in northeast/north-central Washington and far north Idaho. This afternoon...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
Chronicle
Washington State Transportation Commission to Discuss Road Usage Charge, Other Issues
The Washington State Transportation Commission will hold a meeting on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 during which it will discuss several topics, including traffic safety challenges, a statewide road usage charge program and approaches to addressing fuel funding shortfalls for Washington State Ferries. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. both...
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
ijpr.org
First-ever California offshore wind auction nets $402 million — so far
The first auction for leases to build massive wind farms off California’s coast netted bids reaching $402.1 million Tuesday, signaling the beginning of a competitive market for a new industry producing carbon-free electricity. The auction — the first on the West Coast — includes five sites about 20 miles...
KHQ Right Now
More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm
Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
State Looking to Put More Solar, Wind Projects on Public Lands?
According to information released Tuesday by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, it appears the state is looking at putting more 'clean' energy projects on public wildlands. New map identifies 'best' locations for such projects. According to information released by DNR Communications Director Kenny Ocker, the state has created...
Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’
The U.S. Army’s Yakima Training Center contaminated scores of private wells, but it’s resisting providing assistance to all those affected The post Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’ appeared first on Columbia Insight. Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’ was first posted on December 5, 2022 at 1:30 pm.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
q13fox.com
Driver fined nearly $600 for driving with snow-covered windshield in Washington state
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Troopers fined a driver in Kitsap County $553 and cited them for negligent driving for failing to clear the snow from their windshield. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared an image on Twitter of only a tiny portion of the windshield having been cleared. The rest was covered in several inches of snow and ice.
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
KXLY
Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?
If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
