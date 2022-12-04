ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'

Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC

Rafaelle Tsakanika: Missing facts over woman's Qatar death - coroner

A coroner has criticised Qatari authorities for a lack of information over the death of a 21-year-old beautician in a car crash. Rafaelle Tsakanika, from Cambridge, was in a Toyota Land Cruiser when it was struck from behind by a speeding vehicle in Doha in March 2019. The driver, Mubarak...

