Brazil's loss in their final group-stage match could be bad news for South Korea as the teams get set to face off Monday in a Round of 16 match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil won Group G despite a 1-0 loss to Cameroon, and they will want to show that was just a fluke. They rested most of their key players and were without superstar Neymar (ankle), who could return Monday. South Korea pulled off a shocking 2-1 victory against Portugal on Friday to finish second in Group H. Brazil are five-time champions and have reached at least the quarterfinals in seven straight World Cups, while South Korea are in the knockout round for the third time. Brazil are 6-0-1 in all-time meetings, including a 5-1 rout in a friendly back in June.

2 DAYS AGO