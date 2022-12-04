Read full article on original website
England soccer star flies home from World Cup after armed intruders broke into his family home in London
Raheem Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday night because of the incident.
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 Brazil vs. South Korea start time, betting odds, spread: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets
Brazil's loss in their final group-stage match could be bad news for South Korea as the teams get set to face off Monday in a Round of 16 match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil won Group G despite a 1-0 loss to Cameroon, and they will want to show that was just a fluke. They rested most of their key players and were without superstar Neymar (ankle), who could return Monday. South Korea pulled off a shocking 2-1 victory against Portugal on Friday to finish second in Group H. Brazil are five-time champions and have reached at least the quarterfinals in seven straight World Cups, while South Korea are in the knockout round for the third time. Brazil are 6-0-1 in all-time meetings, including a 5-1 rout in a friendly back in June.
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
theScore
Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
‘Glee three kings’: what the UK papers say about England’s World Cup win against Senegal
Excitement over England’s 3-0 win against Senegal is evident across front pages on Monday. The Guardian carries an image of captain Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka under the headline “Three … and easy. England see off Senegal”. Kane, Saka and Jordan Henderson all scored...
Soccer-Morocco knock Spain out of World Cup on penalties
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morocco and Spain were deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday as both sides struggled to create clearcut scoring chances.
theScore
England to meet France in World Cup quarters after cruising past Senegal
Al Khor, Qatar, Dec 4, 2022 (AFP) - England set up a titanic World Cup quarter-final against holders France as Jude Bellingham's masterclass inspired a 3-0 win against Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday. Gareth Southgate's side survived a nervous start at the Al Bayt Stadium before Jordan Henderson...
2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Winners, Losers & Matches to Come
"It's been over two weeks since 32 of the world's nations descended on Qatar to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the global audience waits as the fate of the remaining nations compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Croatia have all made it through to the final eight. The Dutch will go up against Argentina on Friday and England will clash with defending World Cup champs France on Saturday.Monday's match between Japan and Croatia was drama personified. It was decided on a penalty kick shootout following a 1-1 draw...
Bleacher Report
2022 Men's World Cup: Expert Predictions for the Quarterfinals
In what felt like the blink of an eye, the 2022 World Cup field has gone from 16 down to eight. The quarterfinals are next and will feature the types of heavyweight matchups that produce global football legends. All three pre-tournament favorites—Brazil, France and Argentina—are not just alive but also...
BBC
England 3-0 Senegal: Jude Bellingham 'will be best midfielder in the world', says Phil Foden
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Jude Bellingham's record-setting performance against Senegal has led England team-mate...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England-France quarterfinals
Defending champion France will take on England, seeking its first World Cup title since 1966, in a star-filled quarterfinal on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. You can catch the action on FOX and FOX Sports App!. England has won three matches in Qatar, outscoring opponents by...
Bleacher Report
2022 Men's World Cup: Power Ranking Every Team in the Quarterfinals
Who has the best shot of advancing to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?. We've ranked the sides based on their performance in the round of 16 and squad quality. This is the point of the tournament where the top teams' difference-makers begin to stand out. With...
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022 Scores: Tuesday's Round-of-16 Results and Quarterfinals Schedule
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals field is made up of seven regulars on the men’s international soccer scene and one underdog determined to make one of the biggest surprise runs in tournament history. Portugal was the seventh favored side to win a round-of-16 match, as it thumped Switzerland...
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Quarterfinalists bid for title
After non-stop soccer for the past two weeks, the World Cup is taking a small break. There will be two days of rest before the quarterfinals start in Qatar with at least one surprising team still in contention to win soccer’s biggest prize. Morocco produced the latest upset in...
Despite Cristiano Ronaldo drama, Portugal sees huge jump in World Cup odds
World Cup odds have expectedly shifted this week now that the Round of 16 has concluded, and things appear to be looking up for Portugal -- even after Cristiano Ronaldo rode the bench in their last match. DraftKings and other major sportsbooks have Portugal listed as the favorite against Morocco...
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked After Benching as Portugal Tops Switzerland at World Cup
Portugal is a better football team without Cristiano Ronaldo, and the only person who doesn't seem to know that is Ronaldo himself. Harsh or not, it was the general sentiment after Portugal blasted Switzerland on Tuesday 6-1 in round-of-16 play at the World Cup. Ronaldo didn't start in the game and wasn't subbed on until the 72nd minute, while his replacement in the starting 11, Gonçalo Ramos, notched a hat trick and added an assist.
Bleacher Report
Report: Gregg Berhalter Set to Discuss New USMNT Contract After 2022 World Cup Loss
United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter will "begin discussions on a new contract" with the U.S. Soccer Federation following his team's trip to the World Cup round of 16, according to Jeff Carlisle of ESPN. Carlisle noted Berhalter has also shown interest in leading a European club, but...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament in full flow and the knockout rounds now here, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have struggled in the group stage and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
