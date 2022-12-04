ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Suspect wanted in Groton Henny Penny robbery

By Ken Margolfo
 3 days ago

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Town of Groton Police is looking for the suspect who reportedly held up the Henny Penny store and gas station at knifepoint Friday night.

Police said a man entered the store at 1270 Gold Star Highway around 7:15 p.m., brandished a knife, and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled in a vehicle with an unknown amount of cash.

Courtesy: Groton Town PD

Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect and described him as a Hispanic man with short black hair and black facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue colored t-shirt with white writing.

Police say the vehicle he left in is a black four-door sedan, and a female was driving it.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Groton Town Police at 860-441-6712 or 860-441-6716.

WTNH

