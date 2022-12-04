ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Chicago

Kanye West's honorary degree rescinded by School of the Art Institute of Chicago

CHICAGO -- The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West's (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye's actions do not align with SAIC's mission and values, and we've rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
ABC7 Chicago

UTEP Miners to play the DePaul Blue Demons on the road

UTEP Miners (6-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-4, 0-1 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on UTEP in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams. The Blue Demons are 3-1 in home games. DePaul is sixth in the Big East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Eral Penn averaging 3.4.
