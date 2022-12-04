Read full article on original website
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Mary P. ‘Maureen’ Maroney, 84
Mary P. “Maureen” Maroney of Southold died on Dec. 3, 2022 at home. She was 84 years old. She was born on Sept. 3, 1938 in New York to Mary W. (Brehany) and Denis P. Hurley. She graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in New York City. After high school she attended Notre Dame College of Staten Island where she attained her masters degree.
greaterlongisland.com
Great Photos: Scenes from Port Jeff’s annual Dickens Festival
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. Families from all over gathered in Port Jefferson to kick off the holiday season with the village’s annual...
27east.com
Green Lights for Southampton Village Ocean Rescue
Legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in July has officially designated Southampton Village Ocean Rescue as an emergency rescue and first aid squad, allowing its members to display a green... more. When the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team hosted Westhampton Beach in a nonleague game on December ... by Drew Budd.
Margaret Kroleski, 98
Margaret Kroleski of Maryland, formerly of Southold died on Dec. 1, 2022. She was 98 years old. She was born on Feb. 29, 1924 in Southold to James and Annie Gagen. She worked at Eastern Long Island Hospital until retiring in 1993. She was predeceased by her husband of 31...
Oyster Bay's Planting Fields Arboretum teleports visitors to a 1920s Christmas
The event features tours of the estate, gift ideas, music, food and more.
northforker.com
North Fork Moto opens coffee bar at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport
NOFO Moto’s new coffee bar is located at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport. (Courtesy of NOFO Moto) A new business has found a home at Jamesport’s LUMBER + Salt — one that involves motorcycles, dogs, and coffee. North Fork Moto, a motorcycle-lifestyle brand, has opened an artisanal...
Annual holiday toy giveaway hosted by LIRClothing and Tyre Lodge takes place Dec. 17
Children — infants to age 12 — are invited to the seventh annual toy giveaway by receive hosted by LIRClothing and Tyre Lodge on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Riverhead Polish Hall. All kids will get a free unwrapped toy and a chance to visit with Santa Claus, pose...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 12.5.22
• We’re expecting increasing clouds today, with a high temperature near 49 degrees and a south wind 3 to 8 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with the temperature rising to around 44 by 4 a.m. and a southeast wind 3 to 7 miles per hour. We’re expecting rain on Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m., with a high near 58, and rain on Wednesday, with the high also near 58 degrees.
27east.com
Couple Charged in Organized Burglaries in Sag Harbor, Manhattan
A couple who police said planned and executed the ransacking of a Sag Harbor home on September 25, making off with over $1 million in goods, have been indicted by... more. A State Supreme Court justice last week ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in Wainscott closed ... 2 Dec 2022 by Michael Wright.
longisland.com
Voodoo Crab Planning to Open New Location in North Babylon
The bar and cajun restaurant Voodoo Crab is planning to open a location in North Babylon at 1156 Deer Park Avenue in the Uncle Giuseppe’s shopping center. An application in with the Town of Babylon shows that the owners are seeking to make interior alterations to 4,330-square-foot space in the center to change the use from retail to a 120-seat bar/restaurant along with associated site improvements.
fox5ny.com
Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home
WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
sbstatesman.com
Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County
Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore
Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
Suffolk DA: 2 people arrested in targeted East End and Manhattan burglaries
The suspects, Raymond Bouderau and Jacqueline Jewett, allegedly conspired to gather criminal intelligence about a wealthy victim.
yeahthatskosher.com
New Ownership & Kashrut at Five Fifty in the 5 Towns
The upscale Cedarhurst restaurant & takeout market, Five Fifty, has been owned by the Attias family for years, bringing their banner fish dishes and to-go items to the 5 Towns since the business’s inception as a French-style smokehouse back in 2016. As of this weekend, the business was sold...
Richters Orchard in Northport celebrates more than 100 years of history
Richters Orchard is all decorated for the holidays.
Suffolk police announce ramped up patrols in downtowns, malls ahead of holidays
Police say they want to make sure both shoppers and drivers are safe while spending time at shopping at malls or busy downtown areas.
Residents, angered by proposed zoning code changes, again press Town Board for moratorium
Frustration over delays in the comprehensive plan update and inaction on a moratorium for Calverton boiled over in the Riverhead Town Hall meeting room yesterday. Residents making those demands have become impatient with delays and perceived inaction by the Town Board. During the long and contentious meeting, some residents took the podium to question the motivations and integrity of some board members. Tempers flared. Members of the audience from time to time heckled board members as they spoke and punctuated speakers’ comments with loud applause, shouts and an occasional whistle.
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: Luxurious log cabin tucked away in Greenport
All is calm, all is bright, in this week’s stunning Dream Home. A luxurious log cabin with an all-white interior sits on Gull Pond Lane in the utmost private setting. “There is no need for curtains or Hamptons-style hedges with this amazingly private and secluded property,” said listing agent Simone Doroski of Nest Seekers International. “The nature of the property, and the airy layout, provide a feeling of being in the middle of the Adirondacks, but with the convenience of being a quick bike ride to the bustling village of Greenport.”
Huntington ShopRite Opening Dec.11
ShopRite at Huntington Commons will open Dec. 11, the company announced Monday morning. Taking most of the space previously occupied by a Kmart, the grocery store’s opening has been hotly anticipated by local residents eager to see the center, formerly known as the Big H, Read More ...
