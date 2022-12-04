Read full article on original website
Wednesday another system pushes in with a warm front. This will help us push closer to the 60 degree mark but it’s also another day of showers, heavy at times. By this time, our grounds have become saturated so minor issues with high water can be expected. Standing water on roadways, poor drainage areas, and our local problem spots. As of right now, river forecasts look in good shape to handle the rain.
Tonight, features the return of showers into the region. By midnight, those showers will become scattered and they’re here to hang with us for a little while. Low temperatures tonight will be mild with the showers and clouds around, with lows in the middle to upper 30s – JUST warm enough to remain rain!
