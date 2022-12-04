JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- More and more people are struggling to keep food on their tables and a roof over their heads.Poverty has been increasing in the Tri-State Area at an alarming rate, especially in New Jersey.But as CBS2's Christine Sloan reported, the Archdiocese of Newark is stepping in to help those in need.A ribbon-cutting was held Monday for Mercy House in Jersey City. The Archdiocese of Newark center on Greenville Avenue will provide food, clothing, baby supplies, and even furniture to anyone who needs help.The church will also continue to operate an existing boarding house upstairs, home to several...

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO