Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Why is it so warm this December?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – December is the month of holiday decorations, spending time with family and friends, and the return of sweatshirt weather. But so far this month, the sweatshirts have remained in the closet. Record and near-record highs have been achieved the past several days, and more records...
News4Jax.com

5 need new home for holidays after early morning fire on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Red Cross is helping five people who lost their house to an early morning fire Saturday on Jacksonville’s Westside. Firefighters faced several challenges to put the fire out, and the home was a total loss. All of the windows were blown out, the front door was gone and a big hole was left in the front of the house, which was a mess of charred remains and debris.
News4Jax.com

WATCH: Camden Co. vs. Raines in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Camden County Wildcats take on the Raines Vikings in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
News4Jax.com

Karate tournament makes Fernandina Beach debut

FERNANDINA BEACH, FLa. – Saturday in Fernandina Beach, hundreds of karate athletes gathered for the first of what organizers believe will be many top-level karate events in the future. The Seaside Karate Classic included over 225 competitors from as young as five to competitors in their 50s, 60s and...
News4Jax.com

Memorial service honors Jacksonville boy fatally shot in drive-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members met Friday night to remember the life of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last weekend. Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, is not only getting the community’s support — she’s also receiving it from those who...
News4Jax.com

Providence wins Fortegra Invitational for third time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Providence Stallions have competed in three of the five Fortegra Invitational high school basketball tournaments. They’ve never lost a game in the event. Saturday, they handled the defending champions, previously undefeated Nease 59-40 to take home the championship. “I like the fact that we’re...
News4Jax.com

Fortegra final set: Providence goes for 3rd title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fortegra Invitational may soon need to add Providence to the tournament’s title. Unless Nease has something to say about it. For the third time in five years, Providence will play for the championship of the Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational after the Stallions beat Oakleaf 58-53 in overtime on Friday in a thrilling semifinal matchup at FSCJ’s South Campus.
News4Jax.com

130 dogs at Jacksonville shelter in quarantine for rare respiratory virus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One dog has tested positive for pneumovirus at Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services shelter. It’s a contagious respiratory virus that ACPS does not commonly see in its dog population. Symptoms of pneumovirus are similar to other respiratory viruses and include coughing, sneezing and...
News4Jax.com

Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
News4Jax.com

Amelia and Fernandina throwback to Dickens

The Annual Dickens on Center Holiday Festival kicks off this weekend on Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach. Members of the community dress in costumes from the Victorian era as an homage to the history of the area while also getting people into a holiday vibe. There are plenty of shopping opportunities along with food, fun and music for the whole family. It kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. www.ameliaisland.com/dickens.
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
