Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Why is it so warm this December?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – December is the month of holiday decorations, spending time with family and friends, and the return of sweatshirt weather. But so far this month, the sweatshirts have remained in the closet. Record and near-record highs have been achieved the past several days, and more records...
News4Jax.com
Drought is expanding across our area. Here’s where — and when it might end
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The lack of rain continues to take its toll across the region, and dry conditions are now expanding eastward. Last week’s Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center showed dry conditions primarily along the I-75 corridor and in coastal sections of Southeast Georgia.
News4Jax.com
5 need new home for holidays after early morning fire on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Red Cross is helping five people who lost their house to an early morning fire Saturday on Jacksonville’s Westside. Firefighters faced several challenges to put the fire out, and the home was a total loss. All of the windows were blown out, the front door was gone and a big hole was left in the front of the house, which was a mess of charred remains and debris.
News4Jax.com
WATCH: Camden Co. vs. Raines in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Camden County Wildcats take on the Raines Vikings in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
News4Jax.com
Karate tournament makes Fernandina Beach debut
FERNANDINA BEACH, FLa. – Saturday in Fernandina Beach, hundreds of karate athletes gathered for the first of what organizers believe will be many top-level karate events in the future. The Seaside Karate Classic included over 225 competitors from as young as five to competitors in their 50s, 60s and...
News4Jax.com
Memorial service honors Jacksonville boy fatally shot in drive-by
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members met Friday night to remember the life of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last weekend. Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, is not only getting the community’s support — she’s also receiving it from those who...
News4Jax.com
Providence wins Fortegra Invitational for third time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Providence Stallions have competed in three of the five Fortegra Invitational high school basketball tournaments. They’ve never lost a game in the event. Saturday, they handled the defending champions, previously undefeated Nease 59-40 to take home the championship. “I like the fact that we’re...
News4Jax.com
‘We’re back!’ Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville returns after pandemic pause
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Stealing a page from basketball icon Michael Jordan, the Executive Director of the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville gave a simple statement when discussing the organization’s return following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re back!” Diane Halverson exclaimed to News4JAX.
News4Jax.com
Fortegra final set: Providence goes for 3rd title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fortegra Invitational may soon need to add Providence to the tournament’s title. Unless Nease has something to say about it. For the third time in five years, Providence will play for the championship of the Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational after the Stallions beat Oakleaf 58-53 in overtime on Friday in a thrilling semifinal matchup at FSCJ’s South Campus.
News4Jax.com
130 dogs at Jacksonville shelter in quarantine for rare respiratory virus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One dog has tested positive for pneumovirus at Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services shelter. It’s a contagious respiratory virus that ACPS does not commonly see in its dog population. Symptoms of pneumovirus are similar to other respiratory viruses and include coughing, sneezing and...
News4Jax.com
Hit-and-run case turns into cold case after FHP exhausts all leads
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been over a year since a man was struck by a car and killed on his way home from work, and The Florida Highway Patrol told the family that it no longer has any new leads in the case -- meaning the case has gone cold.
News4Jax.com
Prominent local political donor, businessman found dead in Atlantic Beach was subject of JSO investigation
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A prominent Northeast Florida businessman and well-known political donor has died. According to multiple sources, Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post Office in Atlantic Beach on Thursday night. He was 50 years old. Police said foul play is not...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: No moving unbeatens Mandarin, Fleming Island in rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 8 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday. News4JAX boys soccer Super 6. Rank, school, record, classification. 1. Mandarin (6-0, Class 7A) Notable wins: Atlantic...
News4Jax.com
Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police investigating isolated, unrelated shootings that left 2 wounded
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reported shootings Friday, both of which were said to be unrelated. The first shooting was reported at about 1:40 p.m. at the Calloway Cove Apartments on Moncrief Road. Investigators located a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.
News4Jax.com
Amelia and Fernandina throwback to Dickens
The Annual Dickens on Center Holiday Festival kicks off this weekend on Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach. Members of the community dress in costumes from the Victorian era as an homage to the history of the area while also getting people into a holiday vibe. There are plenty of shopping opportunities along with food, fun and music for the whole family. It kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. www.ameliaisland.com/dickens.
News4Jax.com
In the spirit of giving: Jacksonville community brings plethora of donations for 12th annual toy drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many Duval County residents with big hearts made a small gesture to impact the lives of local children by donating Christmas gifts to the 12th annual Channel 4 Toy Drive on Thursday. The toy drive is a partnership with the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville. The...
News4Jax.com
MAD DADS partnership with Florida Youth Maritime Training helps students dive into careers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students in Saturday morning merchant seaman class in Jacksonville weren’t taking notes on typical classroom topics: They were learning how to abandon ship -- and live to tell the tale. The anti-crime group MAD DADS is teaming up with Florida Youth Maritime Training to help...
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say
PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
News4Jax.com
Watchdog group ranks Florida No. 2 in US for puppy scams, and yes, many ads look legit
The website veterinarians.org said it’s tracking hundreds of online puppy scams in 15 states, including Florida, and some are cheating buyers out of thousands of dollars. California tops the list of puppy scams, followed by the Sunshine State. Just days ago, Angie Morante, of Pembroke Pines, lost $700. She...
