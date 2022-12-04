After the Cubs signed Cody Bellinger earlier on Tuesday, Chicago addressed another big need late in the night by inking Jameson Taillon to a contract. Predicted to be one of the more aggressive teams in MLB free agency this offseason, many were waiting on the Chicago Cubs to start striking on the open market. On Tuesday, they fired their first shot in the thralls of the Winter Meetings as they inked former NL MVP Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million contract that gives them a high-upside outfielder in the mix.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO