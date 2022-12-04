ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Steelers winning streak is no renaissance, just bad football

Refreshing sports notes: As delicate and delicious as a field-goal attempt pinging off the goal post, then dropping in for three points. Matthew Wright is a trick-shot artist. • The Steelers defeated two lousy teams by narrow scores, nearly blowing the game in the second half both times. The Steelers scored just three touchdowns in those games. This two-game win streak is no renaissance. It’s just bad football …
FanSided

Cubs eyeing another splash with Jameson Taillon in late-night deal

After the Cubs signed Cody Bellinger earlier on Tuesday, Chicago addressed another big need late in the night by inking Jameson Taillon to a contract. Predicted to be one of the more aggressive teams in MLB free agency this offseason, many were waiting on the Chicago Cubs to start striking on the open market. On Tuesday, they fired their first shot in the thralls of the Winter Meetings as they inked former NL MVP Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million contract that gives them a high-upside outfielder in the mix.
