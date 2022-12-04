I can see making him clean up the property but he shouldn't have to move his camper from his own property. One of the city officials must want his property. The local governments are the most crooked in the state.
it amazes me that the city only goes after certain citizens. one citizen across from wal mart had the nastiest property in Kingsport but wasn't made to clean up his property, wonder why that was? it was truly nasty with other people's trash even used female products which brought in the rats. maybe the laws need to be for all and not just a few.
everyone around this neighborhood has complained about the property and vagrants living there , trash ,rats , garbage piling up , needles found on the public sidewalk in front it's about time something was done ❗
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Comments / 18