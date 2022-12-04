ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Apache girl
3d ago

I can see making him clean up the property but he shouldn't have to move his camper from his own property. One of the city officials must want his property. The local governments are the most crooked in the state.

jabber
3d ago

it amazes me that the city only goes after certain citizens. one citizen across from wal mart had the nastiest property in Kingsport but wasn't made to clean up his property, wonder why that was? it was truly nasty with other people's trash even used female products which brought in the rats. maybe the laws need to be for all and not just a few.

David Moore
3d ago

everyone around this neighborhood has complained about the property and vagrants living there , trash ,rats , garbage piling up , needles found on the public sidewalk in front it's about time something was done ❗

