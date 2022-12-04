Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy land next movie roles
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and X-Men's James McAvoy have landed their next movie roles in Jeymes Samuel's new movie The Book of Clarence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two stars have boarded the project along with a whole host of other famous names. Director Jeymes Samuel, whose 2021...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Woody Harrelson's new comedy with It's Always Sunny's Kaitlin Olson
A first trailer for Woody Harrelson's new comedy movie Champions has been released, giving fans a first look at the actor, as well as his co-star It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson. Directed by Dumb and Dumber's Bobby Farrelly, Champions follows the story of Harrelson's Marcus Marakovich, a disgraced...
digitalspy.com
The Sandman boss teases major new character for season 2
The Sandman boss Neil Gaiman has teased a major new character for its second run. According to the creator, a new character from the comics named Delirium will be making an appearance in the upcoming season. Announcing the news via a video as part of Brazil's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP 22),...
digitalspy.com
Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page reveals powerful new project
The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page has revealed a powerful new project. The actor, who plays Viktor Hargreeves in Netflix’s superhero series, has unveiled Pageboy: A Memoir, a book which will explore his career leading up to his coming out as transgender in 2020. Announcing the book via his...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks kills off character in latest All 4 episode
Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's first-look episode (December 6), which hasn't yet aired on TV but is available to watch now on All 4. Hollyoaks star Eva O'Hara has left the show after three years in the role of Verity Hutchinson. Verity's final scenes aired when she was killed off...
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie gets mixed reviews
The first reviews are in for The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' movie Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies – and it's a mixed bag. Based on Michael Ausiello's best-selling memoir of the same name and directed by Michael Showalter, the film is currently sitting on a 69% percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, giving the film a generally positive first response.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders and Hollyoaks stars join Plebs series finale Soldiers of Rome
Plebs is going out in the most epic way possible, with a feature-length special on ITVX. Plebs: Soldiers of Rome hits the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8 and, ahead of its release, ITV has shared a new trailer, alongside some exciting casting news. Friday Night Dinner's Tom Rosenthal, Pls...
digitalspy.com
Waterloo Road confirms 2023 return date
Waterloo Road's return is one of the most anticipated 2023 TV events – and luckily, you won't have to wait long into the new year to watch it. The BBC's school drama will be back on screens with its first new episode at 8pm on Tuesday, January 3 on BBC One.
digitalspy.com
Robert Pattinson's new movie confirms release date as first teaser lands
Warner Bros has released the first teaser and confirmed the release date for Robert Pattinson's new movie Mickey 17. The Twilight and The Batman actor has teamed up with Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho for a film about... well, the teaser doesn't give all that much away, just featuring Pattinson in a science-fictiony tube.
digitalspy.com
His Dark Materials prequel book on sale now
A prequel for His Dark Materials is on sale ahead of the TV series' finale. With the fantasy show set to wrap up later this month, it's an ideal time to pick up author Philip Pullman's short story The Collectors to fill in some blanks. Amazon UK has reduced the...
digitalspy.com
Rick/ Michonne spinoff potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The Walking Dead may be over... except it's not. Not really. The zombie universe is only expanding and there are plenty of spinoffs on the way, including a limited series centred around Rick Grimes and Michonne Hawthorne in which we'll *finally* see the pair reunited after all these years apart.
digitalspy.com
Black Panther 2's Angela Bassett reveals cut scene with surprise MCU debut star
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nearly featured a scene involving Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and her grandchild Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun) together. Fans learn in the Marvel movie through Shuri (Letitia Wright) in a mid-credits scene that T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) had a son with Nakia...
digitalspy.com
Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel to bring back Marvel and Stranger Things stars
Ghostbusters: Afterlife's sequel has confirmed new details, with the new movie set to bring back Marvel's Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon, and Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard. The follow up to the classic franchise was released last year, with a sequel confirmed to be releasing in 2023. Deadline now reports that...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's David eyes reunion with Victoria in Christmas story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's David Metcalfe has his sights set on a reunion with Victoria Barton in an upcoming Christmas story. The former couple split up because David submitted Victoria's name for the speeding fine he received, and naturally, Victoria wasn't too thrilled about it. But in some upcoming scenes,...
digitalspy.com
Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 on Netflix release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Firefly Lane season 2 spoilers follow. Netflix's Firefly Lane – an adaptation of the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah – is back for season two, but this new chapter will unfortunately be the last we'll see of life-long besties Kate and Tully because the show is officially ending.
digitalspy.com
The Tourist's Jamie Dornan teases season 2 change
The Tourist spoilers follow. The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, became a huge hit when it dropped on iPlayer earlier this year. And it was to no-one's surprise when, in March, the BBC confirmed that the drama would be back for a second season. The Tourist follows Dornan's mysterious character Elliot,...
digitalspy.com
Lord of the Rings star's Moonhaven series cancelled despite previous renewal news
Lord of the Rings star Dominic Monaghan has had his AMC+ show Moonhaven cancelled despite previous news of a renewal. Moonhaven follows a utopian colony based on the Moon 100 years in the future. The show focuses on Emma McDonald's Bella, a pilot and smuggler who winds up marooned on Moonhaven, the Moon-based colony.
digitalspy.com
Sophia Ali reflects on The Wilds cancellation and "validating" new rom-com
After roles in Grey's Anatomy, blockbuster Uncharted and Prime Video's abruptly cancelled The Wilds, Sophia Ali is back on our screens in the desi rom-com, India Sweets and Spices. Ali plays the straight-talking Alia Kapur, who returns home from university to the elitist Indian American community her parents (Bombay's Manisha...
Comments / 0