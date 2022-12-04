Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 Bill
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks So
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron Bowl
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?
Opelika-Auburn News
Hudson Foundation hosts annual Shop with Santa event for families facing challenging circumstances
A holiday tradition returns to Target in Tigertown Wednesday night as the Hudson Foundation hosts the annual Shop with Santa event for families in the community who are going through hard times. Tim Hudson, former Auburn and Major League Baseball star and now the head baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy,...
Opelika-Auburn News
New brunch restaurant Flying Biscuit opens Monday in Opelika
A new brunch spot is opening next week in Opelika, serving eggs, bacon, Mimosas and one-of-a-kind biscuits. The Flying Biscuit Café is opening Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 a.m. in Tiger Town, next to Party City and World Market. This is Greg Yund’s second Flying Biscuit location franchise. He...
WTVM
Opelika Parks and Recreation to host Reindeer Express in Municipal Park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting Reindeer Express this weekend. Reindeer Express is scheduled for December 8 - 10. The event will take place each night from 5 - 8 p.m. at Municipal Park. There will be train rides through lights, pictures with Santa, musical entertainment...
WTVM
Opelika’s ‘Christmas In A Railroad Town’ returns December 9
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Christmas In A Railroad Town returns to Historic Downtown Opelika on Friday. The event is set to take place December 9 from 6 - 9 p.m. This annual event features many different holiday activities including crafts, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo, train rides, pony rides, storytelling, live music and much more!
Archibald: If you’re mad at Valley police, why aren’t you mad all the time?
This is an opinion column. The world went nuts over news last week that Martha Menefield, a mild-mannered 82-year-old retired caregiver, was handcuffed and hauled off to jail by Valley, Ala., police after she failed to pay a $77 bill to her city’s trash service. Of course the world...
WTVM
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
wrbl.com
“We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help”: LaGrange mother pleads with community to find assistance for disabled son
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – 22-year-old Gabriel Wentz is one of five children and throughout his life he has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions. He is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently experiencing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time.
Columbus Police search for information in Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Victory Drive. Columbus Police responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive on Dec. 5 at 6:11 p.m. Officers found Tomisha Hayes, 28, lying in the roadway. Hayes was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson at 7:47 p.m. Police say […]
alabamanews.net
Mt. Zion Church Celebrates 67th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion Church held a celebration to mark the anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955 and a commemoration ceremony for the founding of the Montgomery Improvement Association. This part of a team up the City of Montgomery has with churches and civic organizations to host activities,...
Farmer: Georgia dog injured saving sheep from coyote attack
DECATUR, Ga. – A Georgia farmer says his sheepdog is recovering at home two days after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his flock of sheep. The farmer from a town northeast of Atlanta says his Great Pyrenees named Casper killed eight coyotes to defend the flock. John Wierwiller told Atlanta’s WAGA-TV that the […]
CPD investigating Victory Drive vehicle accident resulting in a pedestrian death
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a vehicle accident after a pedestrian was hit and killed. According to CPD, the vehicle crash occurred on Victory Drive. There are no other details at this time, and this is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Emerson Avenue in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence in an east Columbus neighborhood off Floyd Road. An active scene with units from the Columbus Police Department and SWAT team has been spotted on Emerson Avenue. No word on the details of this presence. Stay with us as we...
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in fatal Victory Drive accident
UPDATE 12/6/22 11:23 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the pedestrian involved in this fatal accident. The Coroner’s Office says Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28, from Knoxville, Tennessee, died after being hit by a vehicle on Victory Drive. Hayes’ next of kin has been notified. There is no further information available at […]
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
Opelika-Auburn News
Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center to undergo $4.6 million renovation
JOHN WEST The Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center in Auburn will soon undergo a $4.6 million renovation and expansion. The project will include renovations to the existing building as well as construction of a new 8,000 square foot addition. The new building will be located behind the Jan Dempsey Center...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
WTVM
Road improvements coming to Summerville Rd. in Smiths Station
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction has started to make an intersection along Highway 280 in Smiths Station safer for truckers and other motorists. Alabama Department of Transportation started its improvement project at the intersection of Summerville Road and Highway 280/431, near the Love’s Truck Stop. The project will...
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
Here’s why so many Columbus pound and shelter dogs look like pit bulls, says Paws Humane executive director
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — If you look at the dogs up for adoption at Animal Care & Control or Paws Humane Society in Columbus, you may notice a pattern. At both locations, many if not most of the dogs look like they could be pit bulls or pit bull mixes. What’s up with that? […]
