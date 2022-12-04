ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

Shopify's e-commerce tools saw healthy demand and drives strong growth that is likely to continue. An increase in cybersecurity spending and Palo Alto Networks' market share in fast-growing niches point toward better times ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

5 of the Best Costco Deals for December 2022

You may want to add these to your list. Costco has a host of items discounted in December across a range of prices. Whether you're looking for gifts or to stock your own household, it pays to take advantage of these steals. If you shop at Costco on a regular...
Fortune

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
TechSpot

Billionaire Jeff Bezos advises people to be careful with their money this holiday season

In context: We're just over one week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means retailers are getting ready to start (or have already started) their discount sales. Amazon sees billions of dollars worth of purchases over this period, so it's somewhat surprising to hear the company's founder and Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, advising people to be frugal.
Interesting Engineering

Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why

Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
Motley Fool

Are Salesforce Investors Reacting to the Wrong Thing?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Emily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy