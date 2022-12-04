Read full article on original website
Amazon ‘to lay off 10,000 employees’ as Bezos vows to give away his $124bn fortune
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs this week, according to a new report. Up to 10,000 staffers will be cut from Amazon’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources, according to the New York Times. The layoffs, which are yet to be confirmed by the company, would...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Sam Bankman-Fried was reported to own a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter. Musk says that's a lie.
Musk denied that Sam Bankman-Fried or FTX own shares of Twitter since the Tesla CEO took the company private, disputing a recent report from Semafor.
Benzinga
Jeff Bezos Could Buy Every U.S. Household A New 'Large-Screen TV' And Still Have More Money Than Mark Zuckerberg
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos has been making his predictions for the U.S. economy clear. The billionaire told his followers on Twitter to “batten down the hatches” last month in response to a CNBC clip of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicting there’s a good chance of a recession.
Benzinga
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, says she plans to go to space next year
Jeff Bezos flew into space last year, and soon it'll be his girlfriend's turn. Lauren Sánchez told CNN in an interview published Monday that she plans to go to space sometime in 2023. A former reporter and anchor, Sánchez is also a trained helicopter pilot and founded an aerial...
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Shopify's e-commerce tools saw healthy demand and drives strong growth that is likely to continue. An increase in cybersecurity spending and Palo Alto Networks' market share in fast-growing niches point toward better times ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket
Despite near-term headwinds, Amazon looks positioned for long-term success.
Motley Fool
5 of the Best Costco Deals for December 2022
You may want to add these to your list. Costco has a host of items discounted in December across a range of prices. Whether you're looking for gifts or to stock your own household, it pays to take advantage of these steals. If you shop at Costco on a regular...
Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple amid company's feud with Elon Musk: 'Conflict of interest'
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, criticized Apple for their content moderation policies, citing a "conflict of interest" in how they conduct business.
South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can't pay people enough to have a baby
The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy -- and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report
Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos advises people to be careful with their money this holiday season
In context: We're just over one week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means retailers are getting ready to start (or have already started) their discount sales. Amazon sees billions of dollars worth of purchases over this period, so it's somewhat surprising to hear the company's founder and Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, advising people to be frugal.
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year
After confirming that layoffs had begun at Amazon on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy issued a note to employees made public on Thursday that the layoffs would extend into the new year. Jassy said this was the "most difficult decision" he and his team have made since he succeeded Bezos as...
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
Hundreds of people are applying for a chance to work at Elon Musk's 'hardcore' Twitter 2.0 — even after the billionaire laid off half the company's workforce
Twitter listed over a dozen jobs on LinkedIn on Sunday, but indicated they were "not for immediate hire" at the company.
Motley Fool
Are Salesforce Investors Reacting to the Wrong Thing?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Emily...
