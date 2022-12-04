Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio's upcoming Make Ready Market lands 5 more food hall tenants
Local talent joining the food hall includes Chilaquil owner Orlando Aguirre, who will serve Mexican fare, and chef Zach Garza, who will manage the facility.
Here are 12 San Antonio apartment projects in the works in 2023
Overall these projects are adding over 2,800 units to San Antonio.
housebeautiful.com
Crystal Sinclair Designs a New Orleans-Inspired San Antonio Restaurant in a Former Mansion
When it comes to historic cities below the Mason–Dixon, few beat New Orleans. From the colorful cuisine and ornately detailed interiors inspired by the metropolis’s Cajun, Creole, and French roots, the Big Easy isn’t hard to love. That’s why New York City-based interior designer Crystal Sinclair used New Orleans’s celebratory energy as the driving force behind the newly opened Restaurant Claudine in San Antonio, Texas, bridging the wide gap between the two culinary havens of the South.
San Antonio's Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa now offering CBD treatments
Anybody need another sign that CBD has fully entered the mainstream?
San Antonio-area family's dog 'viciously shot' with crossbow arrow
He narrowly survived.
eastcoasttraveller.com
World's Largest Cowboy Boots in San Antonio
Wade's Boots Were Moved To San Antonio After A Year Of Living In Washington, D.C. Wade's boots were initially intended for display in Washington, D.C., but they were soon transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Wade was a second cousin of Roy Rogers, and his family often moved for his father's job as a hotel manager. He was a pioneer of cowboy funk art. His boots were made from recycled materials. The sculpture is now a fixture in San Antonio.
San Antonio business behind Whataburger signs sold to Ohio company
The company has also made signs for H-E-B.
KSAT 12
Bahama Bucks is giving away shaved ice on Tuesday for ‘Free Sno Day’
SAN ANTONIO – Bahama Bucks is celebrating “the Coolest Day of the Year” by giving guests free shaved ice. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, people can get a free Sno of up to 12 ounces at participating Bahama Bucks locations. Add-ons can be purchased for an additional charge.
San Antonio's Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas taking over Rosario's former Southtown spot
The South Alamo restaurant will be the second location for family-owned Luna Rosa.
San Antonio's Elotitos Corn Bar has opened its new Government Hill location
The Government Hill shop is the second for the locally owned business.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of December 5, 2022 include Holiday Gift Market at Hemisfair, Festive Tours and Trivia Night, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of December 5 include Holiday Gift Market at Hemisfair, Festive Tours and Trivia Night, Art Crawl: Wonderful Nature, Happy Hour At The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
news4sanantonio.com
Table For One: Little Red Barn
The Little Red Barn has been a San Antonio staple since 1963. Serving up delicious steaks & potatoes family style, but as Melody shows us, it's still a great "Table For One" restaurant. Take a look for more details!
All the magical spots to take pictures with Santa in San Antonio
Santa Claus is already in town!
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
KSAT 12
Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
KSAT 12
Drag show in San Antonio among several canceled nationally due to ongoing threats
SAN ANTONIO – A night of entertainment at a local venue on San Antonio’s West Side was canceled Saturday for safety reasons, among several drag shows nationwide threatened by so-called anti-LGBTQ+ extremists this week. Armed protesters disrupted a library reading in California, and self-described members of the Proud...
Actor and comedian Godfrey posts up at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for four nights this week
Known for his role in Zoolander, the comedian has also appeared in films including Johnson Family Vacation and Soul Plane.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 6