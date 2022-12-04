ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

fredericksburg.today

I-95N mega work zone in Fredericksburg area extended to Thursday

I-95N mega work zone in Fredericksburg area extended to Thursday. Due to rain anticipated overnight, a work zone on Interstate 95 northbound in the Fredericksburg area has been extended to continue until 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Northbound travelers can continue to expect heavy traffic, especially at peak periods, between...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Battle of Fredericksburg programs

Join the National Park Service as we commemorate the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg with guided programs December 9-13, 2022. This year’s commemoration begins with an opening program discussing the larger context of the campaign, including efforts of self-emancipation, military events, and political pressure. This program will feature Ms. Mali Lucas-Green sharing her personal story as a descendent of freedom seekers. Other programs will follow in the footsteps of units fighting in the battle, consider the care of the wounded, and ultimately, the commemorative weekend will close with a program in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery. Tuesday, December 13, will feature extended tours of the battlefield itself.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Reminder: Heavy traffic expected I-95 N in the Fredericksburg area starting Monday night

Reminder: Heavy traffic expected I-95 N in the Fredericksburg area starting Monday night. VDOT says starting Monday night, Interstate 95 northbound travelers planning to pass through the Fredericksburg area between 5 p.m. this evening and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, are advised to use alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic and major delays expected from Improve 95 project construction.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Speed camera pilot program approved in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - New speed cameras are on the way to Fairfax County after a vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. The pilot program approved would put ten new speed cameras on the roads in early 2023, nine in school zones and one in a construction site. If...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
STAFFORD, VA
virginiamercury.com

After restaurant raid, Youngkin says state should stop enforcing COVID-19 violations

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order Tuesday instructing state agencies to report any punishments they might have handed out during the COVID-19 pandemic and indicated he wants the state to reimburse individuals and businesses who paid “unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.”. The order comes a few days after...
Hoya

WMATA Installs Gates to Reduce Fare Evasion

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) rolled out prototype faregates Nov. 17 to make it harder for riders to evade Metro fares. WMATA installed two types of new gates at the Fort Totten station as part of an effort to make up for tens of millions of dollars of lost revenue from fare evasion this fiscal year. Half of the new faregates feature saloon-style doors that rise higher than the previous barriers, and the other half include rounded additions to the sides of the gates to prevent riders from using their hands to push up and over the barrier.
WASHINGTON, DC
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA

Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries

LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
LEESBURG, VA

