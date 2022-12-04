Read full article on original website
The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
VDOT changes work zone plans affecting Fredericksburg area driversWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closureWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
King George approves method to issue personal property tax refundsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
I-95N mega work zone in Fredericksburg area extended to Thursday
I-95N mega work zone in Fredericksburg area extended to Thursday. Due to rain anticipated overnight, a work zone on Interstate 95 northbound in the Fredericksburg area has been extended to continue until 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Northbound travelers can continue to expect heavy traffic, especially at peak periods, between...
LISTEN: Town Talk/Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank
WATCH: Direct connection to the North Pole from downtown Fredericksburg! Letters to Santa box!
Expect heavy traffic through morning rush with I-95 work zone in Fredericksburg
Expect heavy traffic through morning rush with I-95 work zone in Fredericksburg. VDOT is alerting travelers that a work zone on Interstate 95 northbound will continue to cause heavy traffic through the morning rush in the Fredericksburg area between exit 130 (Route 3) and exit 133 (Route 17). Currently, three...
Battle of Fredericksburg programs
Join the National Park Service as we commemorate the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg with guided programs December 9-13, 2022. This year’s commemoration begins with an opening program discussing the larger context of the campaign, including efforts of self-emancipation, military events, and political pressure. This program will feature Ms. Mali Lucas-Green sharing her personal story as a descendent of freedom seekers. Other programs will follow in the footsteps of units fighting in the battle, consider the care of the wounded, and ultimately, the commemorative weekend will close with a program in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery. Tuesday, December 13, will feature extended tours of the battlefield itself.
Reminder: Heavy traffic expected I-95 N in the Fredericksburg area starting Monday night
Reminder: Heavy traffic expected I-95 N in the Fredericksburg area starting Monday night. VDOT says starting Monday night, Interstate 95 northbound travelers planning to pass through the Fredericksburg area between 5 p.m. this evening and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, are advised to use alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic and major delays expected from Improve 95 project construction.
North Va. Residents Sue Data Center-Friendly County Supervisors
The battle to stop the building of data centers in and near rural lands and national landmarks in Prince William County, Va., intensified as residents filed a lawsuit against the Board of County Supervisors. After a 5 -2 ruling in favor of the Prince William County Digital Gateway on Nov....
Speed camera pilot program approved in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - New speed cameras are on the way to Fairfax County after a vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. The pilot program approved would put ten new speed cameras on the roads in early 2023, nine in school zones and one in a construction site. If...
Henrico County leaders searching for new Glenwood Farms property owner
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders say they’re searching for a new responsible local owner to take the title of a 22-acre community that has nearly 300 apartments. Glenwood Farms apartment complex is located near Laburnum Avenue. For years, dozens of Glenwood Farms’ tenants have complained about the...
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
Change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 on I-66 in Northern Virginia Starts Monday, Dec. 5
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers that starting Monday, Dec. 5, vehicles will need three or more occupants to qualify as a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) on I-66 in Northern Virginia. This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia from Haymarket to the D.C. line.
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
Fairfax Co. officially renames Lee District in a move away from Confederate past
The Fairfax, Virginia, County Board of Supervisors officially renamed the Lee District as the Franconia District on Tuesday. The board originally voted on the name change decision in June, and formally adopted the changes after a public hearing Tuesday. The change will result in name changes for other facilities that...
Stoney: $6 million surplus should go toward needs of Richmond’s vulnerable populations
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration has proposed using budget surplus money to address the needs of the city’s most vulnerable populations. Over $3.1 million for the Department of Housing and Community Development for four inclement weather shelters and 190 beds. $1 million to Greater Richmond...
Civil War collection on permanent display at Virginia winery
Hickox called Bonny Newton “a fighter” who recruited the help of former state delegate Bill Howell to help her find the right home for the collection.
Richmond BizSense Reporting 10 Home Subdivision Going in Near Willow Oaks
Richmond BizSense has the details. Richmond Hill Design + Build, led by father-and-daughter team Lloyd and Vanessa Poe, is planning a 10-home subdivision on a 3-acre property at 6422 Forest Hill Ave., just west of the entrance to the Southside golf course. Plans call for the lots to replace an...
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
After restaurant raid, Youngkin says state should stop enforcing COVID-19 violations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order Tuesday instructing state agencies to report any punishments they might have handed out during the COVID-19 pandemic and indicated he wants the state to reimburse individuals and businesses who paid “unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.”. The order comes a few days after...
WMATA Installs Gates to Reduce Fare Evasion
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) rolled out prototype faregates Nov. 17 to make it harder for riders to evade Metro fares. WMATA installed two types of new gates at the Fort Totten station as part of an effort to make up for tens of millions of dollars of lost revenue from fare evasion this fiscal year. Half of the new faregates feature saloon-style doors that rise higher than the previous barriers, and the other half include rounded additions to the sides of the gates to prevent riders from using their hands to push up and over the barrier.
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
