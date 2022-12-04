ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings

What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
Dan Campbell has funny comment on his job security

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Detroit Lions have become one of the league’s hottest teams, and it has head coach Dan Campbell feeling pretty light-hearted. Campbell was asked Monday if he could sense the optimism growing from sections of the media and fans after the Lions’ latest win, a 40-14 blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Campbell’s response was perfect: apparently he is not getting fired anymore.
