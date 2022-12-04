The flow off the Atlantic continues to pull in more moisture across the area ahead of the next system. Clouds keep temperatures from getting as cold as recent nights. In fact, temperatures will be coldest just after midnight before skies become overcast, then temperatures hold then slowly rising through the morning. A slow-moving cold front brings light rain showers Tuesday. Spotty, hit or miss, showers develop during the morning. The rest of the day light rain and drizzle keeps it dreary. Temperatures slowly rise through the 40s and hold steady during the evening hours. Rain tapers during the late evening.

1 DAY AGO