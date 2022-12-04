Read full article on original website
"Frivolous" is a matter of opinion. The courts will determine what may be frivolous, not the editorial board.
Judge lets DOT do paperwork, but not physical work, while I-81 lawsuit is pending
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state Supreme Court judge today modified his injunction halting work on the Interstate 81 project to allow state transportation officials to do paperwork necessary to award the first construction contract for the $2.25 billion project. But the order from Justice Gerard Neri still prohibits the...
New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?
The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
Bail reform is working. Why are Democrats running away from it?
Bail reform has been one of the most significant public policy achievements in recent American history. Research from places including New York, where state legislators voted to end cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies starting in 2020, tells the story of this success. Yet too many Democrats are running away from the issue while pushing the narrative that it’s a toxic development that cost the party seats in the midterms.
Federal judge ruling on NY gun law is playing the hand Supreme Court dealt (Your Letters)
Regarding “Can you bring a gun to the zoo? On a bus? Syracuse judge eagerly rewrites NY firearms law” (Dec. 1, 2022):. It’s obvious that Syracuse.com and reporter Doug Dowty don’t understand how the U.S. justice system operates. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is obligated to...
DOJ special counsel subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.
Real ID deadline again extended, pushed back to 2025
Grace Toohey, Los Angeles Times (TNS) Just five months before the latest Real ID deadline, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has again extended when travelers will need to have a federally mandated identification card for domestic flights. The federal agency announced Monday it would push back the deadline to...
Ill-conceived bail reform laws have plunged New York into a state of chaos
This past August, I decided to leave my position as the administrative judge of Queens Supreme Court Criminal Term. This was a difficult decision, as I loved my job and my term was not set to expire until the end of 2024. But public safety in New York City is being undermined by politicians who lack the courage to stand up to misguided advocates. Retiring from the bench was the only way I would be able to speak my mind and correct the critical problems our criminal-justice system is facing, including bail reform. That is why I decided to run...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to fight deadly fentanyl scourge
With a deadly crisis of fentanyl-related overdose deaths fast becoming a scourge in the US, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bipartisan bill aimed at fighting the problem. The measure, unanimously approved by both the state Assembly and Senate in the spring — but left in the Democratic governor’s drawer as she ran for election — would create a 16-member fentanyl abuse and overdose prevention task force to consult with experts and issue a report within a year to bolster New York’s efforts to address the addictive scourge, both in terms of enforcement and treatment. Staten Island District...
NY lawmakers push for slavery reparations for black residents
Some New York lawmakers are renewing the push for a state law that would lay the groundwork to pay reparations to black residents whose ancestors were enslaved. Proponents gained steam after a task force in California last week recommended that the Golden State shell out $569 billion in reparations to slaves’ descendents there, or $223,200 apiece, because of lingering housing discrimination practices. A previously proposed New York measure called for creating a commission to study the impact of slavery and providing reparations but failed to pass the legislature. It is now being revised, backers said. “We saw what happened in California. We want...
lifetrixcorner.com
Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?
Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
New York’s new online ‘hate speech’ law is dumb and dangerous
New York state’s crusade against free expression has reached a nadir: a transparently unconstitutional law meant to stop “hateful conduct” on the Internet has just gone into effect. First things first: The First Amendment makes no exception for hateful speech, which is what the new law actually targets. No matter how fervently censorious leftists wish it did make such an exception. Kanye West, for example, has an incontestable legal right to spew vile anti-Semitic remarks. Yet this law takes aim at speech seeming to “vilify, humiliate, or incite violence against a group” over “race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual...
Renew 81 promotes ‘selfish, narrow, 20th century outlook’ (Your Letters)
I shall try to be civil in my critique of the group that has brought the frivolous lawsuit to stop progress of a project so long in the making and a project that will be the making of Syracuse (”Group headed by former police chief asks state judge to stop I-81 project in Syracuse,” Nov. 10, 2022). It has always been my understanding that most of the traffic would travel on Interstate 481 at 65 mph — mostly to bypass the downtown community grid. From I-481 (coming from the south) there are several exits affording entry into the city just north of the short length of the community grid. Take I-690 into the city and north to Destiny USA; take the next exit at Kirkville Road; the third exit at the Thruway; and the fourth exit at Collamer Road (leading to Northern Boulevard) — then you are at I-81 north or south, then on to the rest of I-481 leading you to Clay and all the development related to Micron. Drivers coming from the north on I-481 have the same choices.
Your Stories Q&A: When will construction be completed on Taft Road bridge?
TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question takes us to a heavily traveled bridge near Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Viewer, Lester Wilber, recently wrote the Your Stories Team: When is the work on the Taft Road bridge over Interstate 81 going to be finished? The YS Team has received emails from other viewers on […]
New York Governor to Hopefully Legalize Human Composting Today
New York may be the next state to legalize human composting, an eco-friendly burial method that composts deceased human bodies and returns the remains to nature, as opposed to burying or cremating them. As New York Governor Kathy Hochul prepares to — hopefully — sign the bill that would make...
