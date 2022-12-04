ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Norm Vandal: Should Article 22 foe be on House Health Care Committee? No way.

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago

This commentary is by Norm Vandal, a resident of Roxbury.

Voters in the town of Northfield, a place that votes for politicians more like the state of Mississippi than a small town in Vermont, surprisingly voted almost three to one in support of Article 22, an amendment to the Vermont Constitution that guarantees women the right to reproductive health care, and yet, unsurprisingly, they elected two right-wing Republicans to the Vermont House by a combined vote of 70%, one of whom is Anne Donahue.

Think about this: 75% of the voters wanted to secure women’s rights, but then 70% voted to reelect two of the very people who voted against the amendment, and one who personally fought the hardest throughout the state to take away these rights. They elected Anne Donahue once again.

Rep. Anne Donahue, along with 85% of House Republicans, voted not only against the amendment, but actually voted to deny voters the ability to vote on the constitutional amendment. Anne has long served on the House Health Care Committee, even recently as the vice chair, but here she voted to deny health care to women?

That’s not the only reason why she should not be reappointed to the committee. Anne served as the chief spokesperson for Vermonters for Good Government, the lead organization opposed to the amendment. So, she not only voted against women’s health care, but she campaigned and proselytized against it, giving speeches, appearing in the media and helping to write brochures that were distributed to churches throughout Vermont, all the while using her title as “Representative” to give her credibility.

Anne has been on the radio, in the newspapers, on the web. She has been asked to speak and to debate by various right-to-life people and groups. She has written letters and commentaries. There is no doubt that Anne Donahue is literally the Vermont face of the anti-abortion movement, all the while advocating taking women’s health care rights away.

On the Vermonters for Good Government website, Anne gives a “personal legal opinion” about the insinuated failings of the amendment, albeit an unqualified one that a plethora of qualified constitutional scholars have disagreed with.

Two of her main points are really defamatory and degrading to the health care industry at large in Vermont, and that’s the most important reason she should not be appointed.

When she insinuates that the amendment will increase late-term abortions (the Vermont Medical Society testified they are not even performed in Vermont), she is really pointing a finger at health care institutions, saying they will step up to gladly perform these abortions.

She does the same with her assertion that the health care industry will readily force practitioners and workers to perform abortions when they are morally opposed to doing so.

Both of these claims are completely unsubstantiated and misinformative, merely conjecture, but they still cast aspersions on health care in Vermont. She should be on the health care committee?

If Article 22 is to be challenged in court, it is likely that Vermonters for Good Government will be spearheading that effort, and Rep. Anne Donahue will be one of the people at the helm. Given this strong possibility, should she be on the House Health Care Committee? Really? Fighting against health care for women?

Appointing Rep. Anne Donahue to the committee would be a travesty, and I urge the speaker of the Vermont House to act responsibly and in the interest of women throughout the state. Appointing her would be a slap in the face to the vast majority of Vermonters, 76%, who voted to enshrine women’s rights to reproductive health care in the state constitution.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Norm Vandal: Should Article 22 foe be on House Health Care Committee? No way. .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion

A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses

"This is not the way I wanted it to go at all,” the former staffer told VTDigger. “But I'm pretty disturbed by the fact that she's a champion for all these things and helping people but then she can't pay her campaign staff." Read the story on VTDigger here: Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Geoffrey Pizzutillo: Cannabis law fails to protect tourists, communities impacted by Prohibition

Among other steps, we call on Vermont lawmakers to legalize public cannabis consumption anywhere tobacco is allowed, like New York state, and to allow non-homeowners, such as renters, to consume, possess and grow cannabis unless their landlord or property owner specifically prohibits it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Geoffrey Pizzutillo: Cannabis law fails to protect tourists, communities impacted by Prohibition.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont

Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WILLISTON, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WILLISTON, VT
NECN

More Than 150 Vermont Recovery Programs Underway, More Soon

More than 150 COVID-19 relief projects are underway across Vermont as the state ramps up the spending of the more than $1 billion in federal funds that are intended to help recover from the pandemic. The projects that have begun represent spending of more than $300 million, officials said Thursday,...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy