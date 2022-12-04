3 keys to a Giants win over Washington Commanders in huge NFC East clash

1. GET SAQUON GOING

Saquon Barkley has carried the ball 46 times for a total of 114 yards (2.47 per carry) in the Giants’ three losses in their last four games. The offensive line will be healthier Sunday with Evan Neal and Jon Feliciano back. And Brian Daboll needs to re-establish his best player and the run game. It’s not just for the offense. It would also help to keep the Giants’ banged-up defense off the field.

2. STOP THE RUN & EXPLOSIVES

The Giants defense is allowing 5.2 yards per carry, tied for second-worst in the NFL. And Washington rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. is the straw that stirs the Commanders’ drink. Also, the Giants were only allowing 3.6 plays per game of 20 yards or more to opposing offenses before Thanksgiving, and then they gave up six to the Cowboys, including five on passes without top corner Adoree Jackson. Those numbers, plus Dallas going 7-for-11 on third downs and 4-for-4 in the red zone, don’t bode well.

3. RUN, DANIEL, RUN

The Atlanta Falcons had success running the ball on Washington last week (29 for 167, 5.8) largely because of QB Marcus Mariota’s constant running threat and his six carries for 49 yards. Daniel Jones has killed opponents with his legs before, including nine rushes for 95 yards and a TD the last time he faced Washington in September 2021. But defenses are taking it away, and he had a season-low three rushing attempts against Dallas for 14 yards. Getting Jones running might help Barkley, too.