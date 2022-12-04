Read full article on original website
Related
Herschel Walker's Message For Barack Obama Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Herschel Walker is not a fan of former U.S. president Barack Obama. Obama, who has spoken out against Walker and his run for U.S. Senate out of Georgia, is taking some heat from the former college football star. Walker made it clear that he has...
Herschel Walker Said He Got Into Law School. That Seems Highly Unlikely.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2014, Herschel Walker delivered a speech to a group of National Guard members in Wichita, Kansas, about overcoming hardship to build resilience and achieve success. Walker, now the Republican nominee for US...
BET
Lindsey Graham Almost Breaks Down Into Tears Begging People To Vote For Herschel Walker
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is distraught at the possibility of Herschel Walker losing the Georgia Senate race to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). While on Fox News, Graham said, “They’re trying to destroy Herschel to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans. If they destroy Hershel, it will deter people of color from wanting to be a conservative Republican because you just had your life ruined.”
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
SEAN HANNITY: This is a national disgrace
Fox News host Sean Hannity lays out why Election Day should be a national holiday and why states need to restore election integrity in his opening monologue on 'Hannity.'
Recent polls predict if the Georgia runoff winner will be Walker or Warnock
Herschel Walker and Raphael WarnoockPhoto byGetty Images. With just days to go before the Georgia runoff, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia has a slight edge in two new polls in a very tight race against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The December 6 runoff is scheduled because neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the votes during the November 8 midterm election. The runoff election is expected to be very close again, according to two newly published polls from Emerson College and SurveyUSA.
'Hypocrisy Off The Charts': Lindsey Graham Mocked For Tearful Herschel Walker Plea
"If you’re going to be that evangelical ... be evangelical about the values this man has violated when it comes to abandoning his kids," Van Jones said.
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
Trump Warns Republican Challenger He Will "Reveal Things About Him"
Former United States President Donald Trump has issued a warning to potential 2024 Republican challenger Ron DeSantis, saying the Florida governor should not run. Trump said to Fox News, “I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly. I don’t think it would be good for the party.”
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock, the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up against Republican candidate Herschel Walker in a run-off election for Senate. Discover: How Much Is Former NFL Player...
Christian Walker Takes Aim at Father Herschel After Loss
Herschel Walker’s son Christian has taken aim at his father after Tuesday’s election loss to pastor-turned Democratic star Raphael Warnock, claiming Donald Trump convinced Herschel to run despite everyone else’s pleas against it. On Tuesday night, Christian took to Twitter to castigate his father in a series of tweets. “Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend you’re pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family,” he wrote. “And then maybe you can win a senate seat.” Christian was referencing a number of allegations that swept Herschel's campaign, including his ex-wife – and Christian’s mom – who in a political ad in August described how the Republican Senate hopeful “held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out.” Christian continued: “Republicans, we say we don’t play “identity politics” and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won. The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run. Everyone with a brain begged him: ‘PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS.’ We got the middle finger. He ran.” He then posted an image of his mother and praised her and said she “lives a quiet life. I’m so happy she can rest now, and this bull crap is over with.”
If Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Senate Race, He Could Crush Trump’s 2024 Election Map
Herschel Walker campaign sign.Photo byNew South Politics. Herschel Walker’s runoff election race for Georgia’s open Senate seat is sure to impact much more than the balance of party power in Washington D.C. Since Joe Biden flipped the state blue in 2020, Georgia has replaced Florida as one of the most competitive swing states.
Top U.S. Congressman Dies
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the Polls
According to the polling aggregators like Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight, Walker is opening space between himself and Raphael Warnock. Unlike the initial Mid-Term election cycle from a couple of weeks ago, Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker has a new advantage. This time, he has the campaign support and endorsement of a very popular Governor in Brian Kemp, who just recently won re-election by a significant margin over perennial runner-up, Stacey Abrams.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears To Reassure Fascist Nick Fuentes Trump Will Pardon Rioters
Trump has said "over and over ... that he will pardon January 6 defendants when he becomes president again," the U.S. representative tweeted.
Steve Bannon Questions if Herschel Walker's Campaign Has 'Any Momentum'
Walker is headed for a runoff election with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock on December 6.
Jimmel Kimmel Takes Brutal Dig At Herschel Walker's Sore Spot
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate might not have won the election, but he could still be "Planned Parenthood’s customer of the year."
Potential Republican Presidential Candidate Cancels Walker Campaign Events
Mike Pompeo, who has been mentioned among possible candidates for the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, canceled multiple campaign events with Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker earlier this week, according to Politico.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1057M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7