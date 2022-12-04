ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

William and Kate ‘unwavering’ in duty despite ‘distractions’ from Harry and Meghan

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7E8r_0jWwERBV00

The Prince and Princess of Wales remained “unwavering” in their commitment to make their three-day US trip a success despite a number of “distractions”, a spokesperson has said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Boston last week for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony was marked by a racism scandal involving the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s unveiling of the trailer for their Netflix documentary .

A spokesperson for the Waleses, however, has insisted that the royal couple “did what we set out to do” in Boston.

It comes after William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, resigned from her role as lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II following remarks she made to Black domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani.

Fulani took to Twitter last week to reveal that Lady Hussey had repeatedly asked her where she was from and where her “people” were from during a royal reception held by Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (29 November).

Then, on Thursday (1 December), Netflix released the trailer for its forthcoming docuseries on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, titled Harry & Meghan .

The Sussexes will “share the other side” of their story through the documentary. The timing of the trailer’s release has been viewed as pertinent , as it comes amid the racism row involving Lady Hussey, and in the middle of William and Kate’s trip.

The Waleses’ spokesperson told The Times : “We came to Boston and did what we set out to do, which was to shine a light on some great work being done across communities.

“The prince has successfully continued to shape his role as a global leader on climate change, sitting down with the president to talk about what Earthshot is trying to achieve.”

They continued: “Regardless of other distractions, the prince and princess’s commitment to duty and service is unwavering. They got out there, did the job, and enjoyed themselves.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGGnK_0jWwERBV00

Following Fulani’s revelation, William’s spokesperson said racism “has no place in our society”.

In a statement that was released almost immediately after Buckingham Palace confirmed Lady Hussey had resigned , they said: “I was really disappointed to hear about the guest’s experience at Buckingham Palace last night.

“Obviously, I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

The royal couple have made no official comment on the timing of Harry and Meghan’s documentary, which is reportedly set to be released on Thursday 8 December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4Tkv_0jWwERBV00

The Sussexes have spoken out frequently about the racism that Meghan is said to have encountered during her time as a working member of the royal family.

In an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 , the duchess claimed that there had been conversations around “how dark” her son Archie’s “skin might be when he is born” while she was still pregnant with him.

The Waleses did not see the Sussexes during their recent trip to the US. Harry and Meghan are expected to travel to the East Coast on 6 December to receive the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award in New York City.

They were given the prestigious human rights award because of their “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy , according to Kerry Kennedy.

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Bow Down to Kate Middleton's Angelic Look at King Charles' First Banquet

Watch: See Kate Middleton in a Tiara at Her First Banquet as Princess. Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Clad in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham that featured silver embellishments on the shoulders, the 40-year-old paired the eye-catching number with an equally dazzling accessory: the Lover's Knot tiara.
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
epicstream.com

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla ‘Appalled’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Docuseries? Senior Royals Reportedly ‘Not Worried but Wearied’ With Netflix Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries is expected to affect the royal family. According to a new report, King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, are not bothered, but they are tired of the Sussexes. How Did King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla React To Prince Harry And...
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
Harper's Bazaar

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Picture

Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) The short teaser trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, features never-before-seen photos of the couple. One that caught our eye? A photo of the two as newlyweds, holding hands and dancing at their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House.
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
The Independent

The Independent

964K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy