ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nottingham Forest announce signing of Brazilian Gustavo Scarpa

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKkHG_0jWwEJMv00

Nottingham Forest have started their winter transfer business early by announcing the signing of Gustavo Scarpa.

The attacking midfielder will officially join the club on January 1 after he recently left Palmeiras following the expiration of his contract with the Brazilian outfit.

Gustavo, 28, had helped Palmeiras secure domestic success during his final campaign with an 11th Serie A title secured in November.

The once-capped Brazil international told the official club website: “I’m very happy to be here, it’s a dream for me.

“It’s a new challenge and I can’t wait for it to begin. It’s always been an ambition since I was a little kid to play in Europe and my dream is to play in the Premier League.

“I’m a technical player but also I’ve developed my game defensively over the past couple of seasons. I’m very dedicated, hard-working and I’m excited to get started now.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cody Gakpo admits he would consider Man Utd if club make January transfer move

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has revealed he has not had any contact from Manchester United over a possible move, but would consider joining the Old Trafford club.The PSV Eindhoven attacker has lit up the World Cup with his dazzling displays for the Netherlands, scoring three goals in four games, with a quarter-final against Argentina to come.That has come off the back of a scintillating run of form for PSV before the World Cup break as he bagged nine goals in 14 Eredivisie games, adding an impressive 12 assists.He was linked with a summer move to United, but that did not...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Kyle Walker addresses media ahead of England’s quarter-final with France

The World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage but Cristiano Ronaldo’s name dominates the headlines despite Portugal thrashing Switzerland in the last 16.Fernando Santos opted for Goncalo Ramos, who hit a hat-trick in the 6-1 win and the Selecao boss insists Ronaldo may now have to accept a different role in the team: “That is still something that has to be defined.”England meanwhile look to recover and prepare for a massive quarter-final tie with France and Gareth Southgate has a number of decisions to make over how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
The Independent

After World Cup, US men recede to background for 3 1/2 years

Now the United States men’s soccer team recedes into the background of American sports for the next 3 1/2 years.While the Americans' four World Cup matches averaged 12.2 million viewers on Fox, their 27 games on rated English-language networks from the start of 2020 through this fall averaged 668,000, according to Nielsen.The U.S. team averaged 2.45 million during the World Cup on Telemundo, double its 1.02 million average for 40 matches on Spanish-language networks during the three years ahead of the tournament, Nielsen said.American games have been aired on an alphabet soup of networks with start times ranging from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home

Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
The Independent

The Independent

964K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy