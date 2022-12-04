ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Sun

Update: Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80

Update 5:45 p.m.: California State Route 267 is closed from Truckee to Tahoe Vista. Traffic is also being held on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe for avalanche control on Echo Summit. Update 4:25 p.m.: Officials have updated traffic controls on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic is being turned around...
TRUCKEE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento's Santa Parade canceled due to stormy weather

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Santa Parade will not happen this year because of the weather. The event normally takes place every year around the state Capitol park. Heavy rain and wind are expected Saturday across Northern California, and organizers of the parade don't want to risk damage to their equipment.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Another potent storm system arrives Friday

Keep your umbrella close by, and make sure you have your tire chains handy if you're planning on mountain travel over the next couple of days! A potent winter storm is barreling towards northern California, and will spread the next round of rain and snow across our region through the day on Friday. The system that brought our rain and snow on Thursday is now off to our south, but has continued to leave us with very limited scattered showers overnight. Those showers are wrapping up early Friday morning. The next wet system is projected to track closer to the West Coast through the day on Friday, and will increase our shower chances from west to east through our region today. It looks like areas of the Northern Mountains could have rain and snow back in the forecast by late this morning, while the northern end of the valley starts to get more rain early to mid afternoon. Rain and snow will then spread into the mid valley, foothills, and northern Sierra from mid afternoon through Friday evening. Winter Storm Warning will start to go into effect as early as 4pm Friday in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Those warnings will expire at 10pm Saturday in Siskiyou County, and at 4am Sunday in Trinity, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Winter Storm Warning will go into effect in the northern Sierra at 10pm Friday and that is set to persist through 4am Monday morning. Up to 3 feet of snow will be possible in the Shasta County Mountains and Northern Mountains, and 2 to 5 feet of snow will be possible across the northern Sierra. Snow levels will dip to as low as 1500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 2000' in the Sierra and foothills. A High Wind Warning is set to be in effect from 4pm Friday through 1am Saturday in Trinity County due to the potential for gusts up to 50mph. A Wind Advisory is set to be in effect from 12am through 3pm Saturday in the valley due to the potential for gusts up to 45mph out of the south. An inch and a half to just over 2 inches of rainfall are projected for the valley, and 2 and a half to 4 inches of rain will be possible in our mountain zones. We'll have the potential for 1 to 4 feet of snow across most mountain areas through this weekend.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento city, county open warming centers for weekend storm

The city of Sacramento is making two facilities available for people seeking relief from this weekend’s windy, wet weather and they will stay open through next week. The county has also extended operations at another facility through Dec. 16. The city said it is opening its Outreach Engagement Center...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KDRV

STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend

From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
FOX40

How much rain and snow will California get this weekend? The National Weather Service’s maps provide an idea

(KTXL) — Offices with the United States National Weather Service have released a series of radar maps that illustrate how much rain the state received this week and the large weather system that will bring rain and snow to Northern California starting Thursday evening and possibly continuing into Sunday. This video from NWS Sacramento shows […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

