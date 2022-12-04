Read full article on original website
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
Major winter storm impacting Sierra Nevada with feet of snow, 100+ mph winds
Fresh off a series of winter storms that dumped 2 to 5 feet of snow in California's Sierra Nevada and brought mountain pass highways to a standstill, another major storm threatens the area this weekend that forecasters warn will again make travel difficult to impossible at times.
Strong Pacific storm brings snow to Oregon Cascades, Sierra Nevada; ‘dragon storm’ sends heavy rain, high winds over California
A Pacific storm uncoiling itself over California with heavy rain and snow is forecast to deliver a severe risk for tornadoes, high winds and thunderstorms across parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas by the middle of next week. Upwards of 2 inches of rain could drop suddenly in the valleys...
Some events canceled across Northern California as strong storm moves in
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather predicted for this weekend has forced some Northern California coordinators to cancel or postpone events. On Saturday, heavy rain with wind gusts up to 40 mph is expected in the Valley. Meanwhile, in the Sierra, snow is expected to fall as low as 4,000 feet.
Northern California forecast: Wet Thursday evening, with more rain and snow ahead
More Northern California wet weather begins on Thursday evening. Several waves of rain and snow will move through, impacting the weekend. Our weather team says that Friday will be mostly dry but Saturday will be stormy. Here’s what you can expect. (Video above: Dec. 8 forecast at 4 p.m.)
Update: Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
Update 5:45 p.m.: California State Route 267 is closed from Truckee to Tahoe Vista. Traffic is also being held on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe for avalanche control on Echo Summit. Update 4:25 p.m.: Officials have updated traffic controls on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic is being turned around...
Northern California forecast: Weather Alert Day called for Saturday for potential wind damage; Track latest rain and snow timeline
Northern California is in a break between weather systems on Friday, but this weekend will bring heavy rain and wind in the Valley and possible whiteouts in the Sierra. (Video above: Dec. 9 forecast at noon.) KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Saturday an Alert Day due to the potential...
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
Sacramento's Santa Parade canceled due to stormy weather
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Santa Parade will not happen this year because of the weather. The event normally takes place every year around the state Capitol park. Heavy rain and wind are expected Saturday across Northern California, and organizers of the parade don't want to risk damage to their equipment.
Storm preps are underway in Sacramento, officials say call 311 if flooding occurs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The threat of this weekend’s wind and rain kept Sacramento city crews busy on Friday. They have spent the last few days collecting leaves off city streets and clearing storm drains to help prevent flooding. “It's not good to see a street flooded,” said resident...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Another potent storm system arrives Friday
Keep your umbrella close by, and make sure you have your tire chains handy if you're planning on mountain travel over the next couple of days! A potent winter storm is barreling towards northern California, and will spread the next round of rain and snow across our region through the day on Friday. The system that brought our rain and snow on Thursday is now off to our south, but has continued to leave us with very limited scattered showers overnight. Those showers are wrapping up early Friday morning. The next wet system is projected to track closer to the West Coast through the day on Friday, and will increase our shower chances from west to east through our region today. It looks like areas of the Northern Mountains could have rain and snow back in the forecast by late this morning, while the northern end of the valley starts to get more rain early to mid afternoon. Rain and snow will then spread into the mid valley, foothills, and northern Sierra from mid afternoon through Friday evening. Winter Storm Warning will start to go into effect as early as 4pm Friday in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Those warnings will expire at 10pm Saturday in Siskiyou County, and at 4am Sunday in Trinity, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Winter Storm Warning will go into effect in the northern Sierra at 10pm Friday and that is set to persist through 4am Monday morning. Up to 3 feet of snow will be possible in the Shasta County Mountains and Northern Mountains, and 2 to 5 feet of snow will be possible across the northern Sierra. Snow levels will dip to as low as 1500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 2000' in the Sierra and foothills. A High Wind Warning is set to be in effect from 4pm Friday through 1am Saturday in Trinity County due to the potential for gusts up to 50mph. A Wind Advisory is set to be in effect from 12am through 3pm Saturday in the valley due to the potential for gusts up to 45mph out of the south. An inch and a half to just over 2 inches of rainfall are projected for the valley, and 2 and a half to 4 inches of rain will be possible in our mountain zones. We'll have the potential for 1 to 4 feet of snow across most mountain areas through this weekend.
Sacramento city, county open warming centers for weekend storm
The city of Sacramento is making two facilities available for people seeking relief from this weekend’s windy, wet weather and they will stay open through next week. The county has also extended operations at another facility through Dec. 16. The city said it is opening its Outreach Engagement Center...
STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
Reclamation Announces New Melones Lake Winter Activities In Calaveras And Tuolumne Counties
December 10, 2022 - SONORA, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation announces interpretive programs and activities at New Melones Lake, located in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties. Programs are free of charge and do not require reservations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All programs are weather dependent.
Has Any Of This Wonderful Rain And Snow Helped Alleviate California’s Drought Conditions?
Multiple early season storms have dropped loads of rain and snow. But the drought persists and there’s no guarantee the wet weather will continue.
Another major Winter Storm set to arrive this weekend for Northern California
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from midnight Friday until 4 am Monday. Mountain snow could accumulate 2-5 feet.
How much rain and snow will California get this weekend? The National Weather Service’s maps provide an idea
(KTXL) — Offices with the United States National Weather Service have released a series of radar maps that illustrate how much rain the state received this week and the large weather system that will bring rain and snow to Northern California starting Thursday evening and possibly continuing into Sunday. This video from NWS Sacramento shows […]
Explore Outdoors: Natural airshow in Colusa County — from the comfort of your car
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — With recent rain adding to wetlands throughout the area, now may be a prime opportunity to witness a natural airshow above Northern California. Roughly an hour's drive north of Sacramento is a spot where, at the right time of year, nature takes to the skies to create a visually stunning airshow.
Fire officials: Drivers stuck in cars after power lines topple down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple people are trapped inside of their cars after power lines toppled in Sacramento County, fire officials said. According to crews with the Metropolitan Fire District of Sacramento, multiple power lines came down around 8:45 a.m. Saturday near Grant Line Road and Sunrise Boulevard. The lines...
Sacramento-based show ‘Designer for a Day’ makes its debut on Very Local
A new show based in Sacramento called “Designer for a Day” is now out on the Very Local app. The show’s purpose is to help homeowners get the biggest bang for their buck when it comes to refreshing their spaces with the help of a professional designer.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
