Gatto's eyes former Brackenridge fire hall for storage facility
A former fire hall along Morgan Street in Brackenridge could become a storage facility for Gatto’s Cycle Shop. Owner George Gatto hopes to purchase the building at 922 Morgan St. to store cars. He said a boat also would be kept there in the winter. “We don’t have room...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum, Oakmont area briefs, week of Dec. 5, 2022
A “Road to Bethlehem” experience is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 at Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek, 550 Center New Texas Road. The journey of approximately 20 minutes will start in the church and continue outside, chronicling the story of the birth of Christ. The “Road to Bethlehem” is paved and accessible for strollers and wheelchairs. Refreshments around a bonfire will follow the journey. Admission is free.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 7, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Church youth group to host parents night out. The youth...
4 years later, 420 Boulevard of the Allies is still not open for business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The building was supposed to be a welcoming place for the public.But $40 million and four years later, 420 Boulevard of the Allies is still not renovated or open for business, raising questions of whether that will ever happen.Four years ago, the city committed $40 million for the purchase and renovation of the signature Downtown building, promising to transform it into a one-stop shop for all manner of city services. But four years later, the building is still closed to the public and remains a cavernous shell."If they're not doing that, then why did we spend $40...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Dec. 5, 2022
Steel City Con is returnining to the Monroeville Convention Center Dec. 9-11 at 209 Mall Blvd. Featured guests include Mark William Calaway, who went by The Undertaker as a professional wrestler; WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler; All Elite Wrestling champion Jon Moxley; actors Charlie Hunnam, Vicki Lawrence, Ryan Hurst and Chevy Chase; special effects master Tom Savini; “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul; “Smallville” stars Tom Welling and Kristin Kreuk; and personalities from Netflix shows “Cobra Kai” and “Stranger Things.”
Thrillist
An Entire Block of This Highly-Coveted Jersey Shore Town Is Up for Sale
If you love the beach life and have some saved up money to invest, you might be interested in purchasing an entire block on the Jersey Shore. That's right, this time it isn't a single house that is up for sale. Rather, a block in the prized and luxurious Jersey Shore destination of Avalon is now available to be bought in its entirety, NJ.com reports. The 3.12-acre property stretches from Dune Drive to Ocean Drive and 20th to 21st Streets in Avalon, and it is conveniently located only three blocks from the beach.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
This 25-acre estate in Gibsonia is for sale for almost $3.5M (photos)
GIBSONIA, Pa. — A 25-acre estate is currently for sale in Gibsonia for $3.49 million. The property is located at 5640 N Montour Rd. It includes a 9,329-square-foot home, a stocked pond, a duck house and a chicken coop. It is listed with Emily Wilhelm of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Rotary scholarships, holiday events and more in Penn Hills, Verona
The Bob Williams Rotary Memorial Scholarship Program has scholarships available for the 2022-2023 academic year. In recent years, at least eight scholarships at $5,000 each have been awarded. High school seniors in Allegheny and Beaver Counties are eligible to apply. Vocational students, G.E.D students and those attending parochial, charter and private schools are also eligible.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty
Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
Hampton Township residents unhappy with new trash collection contract
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some Hampton Township residents told Channel 11 that they’re displeased with upcoming changes to their trash service. “It’s more expenditure for less service, as far as I’m concerned,” said Bruce Mauser. “We’re getting less for more money.”. In the...
wisr680.com
New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation
The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Holiday light contest, free parking and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale
The Etna Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a holiday light contest for borough residents. ENA members will visit every street in Etna Dec. 19-20 to judge the displays. Prizes will be awarded for each ward. Winners will be announced on Facebook the week of Christmas. Millvale parking. Parking meters are free...
No tax increase expected in Springdale Township's 2023 budget
No tax increase is anticipated in Springdale Township’s 2023 budget despite an increase in expenditures. The roughly $1.2 million proposed budget, with taxes to remain at 6.5 mills, marks a 30.4% increase over the 2020 budget, which came in at $907,000. But that increase might seem misleading, as a large chunk of it is attributed to a water project that is expected to pay for itself in the long run.
beavercountyradio.com
The Voice of Beaver County Sports Goes Silent.
His voice was first heard over the airwaves on September 13, 1980. It was a day that changed the sound of sports coverage in Beaver County. That was the day when Freedom traveled to Western Beaver for a Saturday afternoon football game and Ambridge radio station, WMBA, was on site to broadcast the action. Up in the press box, a youthful Bob Barrickman joined Mike Shineberg as a color analyst. It was the beginning of a storied broadcasting career for Barrickman that spanned over a thousand games and forty years. Bob’s unique, enthusiastic and very recognizable delivery was heard as recently as part of the WPIAL football championship pre game show broadcasts on WBVP and WMBA. Sadly, the mute button on Bob’s microphone has been permanently pushed. Tuesday morning the beloved sports announcer passed away. He was 67.
Bare bones Sharpsburg budget still requires 30% tax hike
A bare-bones Sharpsburg budget will still require a 30% property tax hike for residents next year. Several council members said it was a challenge to balance needs and costs. Council approved the $4.6 million budget in November, with member Jon Jaso voting against the plan. The 6-1 budget vote increases...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from North Park, Sealarks Women's Group and more
Lake Shore Drive within North Park in McCandless has reopened to bicycle and pedestrian traffic, according to the Allegheny County Parks Department. The road has been closed since Oct. 31 for slope stabilization work. Crews still need to pave a section of the roadway adjacent to the slope. Shelters accessed...
Sale of local car dealerships underway
A sale of Sweeney's car dealerships is underway, a company spokesperson confirms.
Parishes in Beaver County to merge at start of 2023
The Diocese of Pittsburgh say two Beaver County parishes will merge at the start of the new year. Saint Blaise in Midland and Saint Monica in Beaver Falls, will form the new St. Augustine Parish on January 2nd.
Sewickley's annual Light Up Night celebration draws a big crowd to the borough
Thousands packed Broad and Beaver streets in Sewickley to kick off the holiday season. The borough’s annual Light Up Night celebration brought in families from multiple communities on Dec. 2. “It’s a nice way to meet the community and see the families having holiday fun,” said Sharon Klugh of...
