Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Confusion follows Donovan Raiola rumors
Earlier today, it seemed as though the Nebraska football team was going to make a splash hire for its offensive line coach in John Garrison. On Tuesday night, the talk is that instead new head coach Matt Rhule has landed on Donovan Raiola. I suppose in a way, retaining Raiola...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: EJ Barthel hits the trail, another decommit, more
As Matt Rhule continues putting together his Nebraska Cornhuskers coaching staff, those that have already been put on the payroll are already working hard. That includes new running back coach EJ Barthel. Barthel is one of those assistants that Nebraska Cornhuskers fans may not know, but it seems as though...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska legend Zach Wiegert wants Huskers to be ‘offensive line factory’
The college football regular season has unfortunately come to a close, and as we await bowl season, award season is upon us. Across the country in the coming weeks, college football players from across the country will be rewarded for their accolades on and off the field. Former Nebraska OL...
Nebraska Football: Rumors swirling around possible offensive line coach
The Nebraska football team is slowly and surely getting its staff put together. It’s likely that Matt Rhule is actually taking a bit too long for some people. Especially since the transfer portal officially opened Monday and things started moving hot and heavy rather quickly. Of course, it’s possible...
Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track
Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece
Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State flips Nebraska tight end commit
Iowa State has flipped a three-star Nebraska tight end commit for its 2023 recruiting class in Benjamin Brahmer. The 6-foot-6 tight end had been committed to Nebraska since the spring of 2021 and now becomes the second tight end of the ’23 class in Ames, joining Carson Rhodes. The story was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Matt Rhule all over, big hoops Sunday, more
It was a very big weekend for Nebraska Cornhuskers athletics and it certainly seems it was nothing but a steady stream of W’s in basically any sport that saw any action at all. “Action” in this regard doesn’t even really mean games. Though teams that had games were quite successful.
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State
Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
No. 14 Indiana basketball needs this win against Nebraska on Wednesday
No. 14 Indiana basketball needs a big rebound win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday after dropping their first game on Saturday. The Hoosiers carry a six-game winning streak against Nebraska coming into Wednesday’s game and have not lost a game against the Huskers in Assembly Hall since January 14, 2019. That means that every Indiana basketball player on the Hoosiers’ roster this season is undefeated against the Cornhuskers, including Race Thompson.
Kearney Hub
Recruiting: Arnold Barnes decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN - Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class took another hit on Monday when New Orleans Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes announced his decommitment from the Huskers. "In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska. I've decided to take a step back and open my recruiting...
Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town
Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
Arnold Barnes decommits from Huskers
Nebraska running back commit Arnold Barnes opened his recruitment on Monday and decommitted from the Huskers. The New Orleans running back was the lone official visitor of the regular season for the Huskers, and committed to Nebraska on Nov. 1, choosing the Huskers over Iowa. "First off, I would like...
The Nebraska City News Press
Ruhle Your Reactions
If the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhusker football taught us anything, it was to be cautious. Last week, Nebraska hired its 31st Head Coach in Matt Ruhle. And my advice would be to heed the lessons of the past. Be cautious. Not cautiously optimistic. Just cautious…about the new assistant coach hires, about the transfer portal and high school recruiting, about the spring football season and the spring football game, and about any articles indicating anything about the team, especially if its overly positive.
saturdaytradition.com
Sam Griesel explains importance of in-state upset win over Creighton: 'This was the game I wanted the most'
Sam Griesel discussed the great game he had against Creighton in Nebraska’s upset win. Griesel grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and the win meant a lot to him. Griesel finished with a double-double in points and rebounds. Griesel had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. The Nebraska guard revealed that beating Creighton was one of the goals he wanted to accomplish when he committed to the Huskers.
kmaland.com
Creighton drops 14 spots in latest AP rankings
(KMAland) -- Following a loss to Nebraska, Creighton dropped 14 spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings. Iowa State is up three spots to No. 20, Kansas moved up three of their own to No. 6 and Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all received votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below or find the complete rankings linked here.
Kearney Hub
Memorial Stadium’s scanned ticket totals hit new lows late in season
LINCOLN — While Memorial Stadium’s sellout streak remains alive for another year, the strain of Nebraska football’s six consecutive losing seasons took a significant toll on gate attendance during the 2022 season. For the first time since the World-Herald started requesting the numbers, the scanned ticket total...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (12/4): Nebraska rolls to win over Creighton, ISU hands St. John's first loss
(KMAland) -- Nebraska handled highly-ranked Creighton, Iowa State gave St. John’s their first loss and Missouri moved to 9-0 in regional men’s college basketball action Sunday. Iowa State (7-1): No. 23 Iowa State took a 71-60 win over St. John’s (8-1). Jaren Holmes had 14 points to lead...
