Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track

Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
LINCOLN, NE
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State flips Nebraska tight end commit

Iowa State has flipped a three-star Nebraska tight end commit for its 2023 recruiting class in Benjamin Brahmer. The 6-foot-6 tight end had been committed to Nebraska since the spring of 2021 and now becomes the second tight end of the ’23 class in Ames, joining Carson Rhodes. The story was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU

(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
AMES, IA
247Sports

Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

No. 14 Indiana basketball needs this win against Nebraska on Wednesday

No. 14 Indiana basketball needs a big rebound win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday after dropping their first game on Saturday. The Hoosiers carry a six-game winning streak against Nebraska coming into Wednesday’s game and have not lost a game against the Huskers in Assembly Hall since January 14, 2019. That means that every Indiana basketball player on the Hoosiers’ roster this season is undefeated against the Cornhuskers, including Race Thompson.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Recruiting: Arnold Barnes decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN - Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class took another hit on Monday when New Orleans Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes announced his decommitment from the Huskers. "In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska. I've decided to take a step back and open my recruiting...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town

Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Arnold Barnes decommits from Huskers

Nebraska running back commit Arnold Barnes opened his recruitment on Monday and decommitted from the Huskers. The New Orleans running back was the lone official visitor of the regular season for the Huskers, and committed to Nebraska on Nov. 1, choosing the Huskers over Iowa. "First off, I would like...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Ruhle Your Reactions

If the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhusker football taught us anything, it was to be cautious. Last week, Nebraska hired its 31st Head Coach in Matt Ruhle. And my advice would be to heed the lessons of the past. Be cautious. Not cautiously optimistic. Just cautious…about the new assistant coach hires, about the transfer portal and high school recruiting, about the spring football season and the spring football game, and about any articles indicating anything about the team, especially if its overly positive.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Sam Griesel explains importance of in-state upset win over Creighton: 'This was the game I wanted the most'

Sam Griesel discussed the great game he had against Creighton in Nebraska’s upset win. Griesel grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and the win meant a lot to him. Griesel finished with a double-double in points and rebounds. Griesel had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. The Nebraska guard revealed that beating Creighton was one of the goals he wanted to accomplish when he committed to the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Creighton drops 14 spots in latest AP rankings

(KMAland) -- Following a loss to Nebraska, Creighton dropped 14 spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings. Iowa State is up three spots to No. 20, Kansas moved up three of their own to No. 6 and Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all received votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below or find the complete rankings linked here.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Memorial Stadium’s scanned ticket totals hit new lows late in season

LINCOLN — While Memorial Stadium’s sellout streak remains alive for another year, the strain of Nebraska football’s six consecutive losing seasons took a significant toll on gate attendance during the 2022 season. For the first time since the World-Herald started requesting the numbers, the scanned ticket total...
LINCOLN, NE
