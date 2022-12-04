Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in AmericaEdy ZooGeneva, NY
New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his atticAmarie M.Geneva, NY
Related
waynetimes.com
Eaton, Mavis
WILLIAMSON: Mavis entered into rest on December 1, 2022 at age 101. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Eaton, son Norman Eaton, and her siblings. Mavis is survived by her son, Richard (Vivian) Eaton; daughter, Jane (David) DeGroote; daughters-in-law, Sandy (Roger) Vanderbrook and Linda Eaton; grandchildren, Todd (DeeDee) Eaton, Kristy (Tim) Daves, Michael (Hoagy) Eaton, Marcy (Rob) Wren, Jessica (Phil) Nelson, Doug (Wesley) DeGroote, Bethany and Allison; great-grandchildren, Jena (Thomas), Justin, Jacob, Kenly, Ty, Nathan, Emma, Jonas, Jack, Grace, Amelia, Ella and Mila; great-great-granddaughter, Eloise and special friend, Eva Leach.
waynetimes.com
Averill, Julie A.
ONTARIO: Age 54, peacefully passed away at the Hildebrandt Hospice Center on November 24, 2022 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her father, Donald Sr. (2017) and older brother, Donald Jr. (2011). Julie is survived by her soulmate, David; children, Sara (Allan), Corey (Penny),...
waynetimes.com
Mancuso, Vincent L.
NEWARK: Vincent L. Mancuso, 93, died Monday (December 5, 2022) at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Friends may call Sunday (December 11th) from 2-4PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will follow at Newark Cemetery with Military Honors.
waynetimes.com
Johnson, Gerald E
FAIR HAVEN/SODUS: Age 84, formally of Sodus passed away December 2nd at Clifton Springs Hospital. Gerald served in the US Army as a member of the 24th Evacuation Mobile Hospital providing medical care and treatment for all types of combat causalities. Upon discharge from the Army, he was a loyal employee of The Sodus Cold Storage. He recently resided in Fair Haven to be closer to family.
waynetimes.com
The remarkable lives of Paul J. Swain
This is the story of a man of many faces. Paul Joseph Swain was born on September 12, 1943 in Newark, NY. He was the son of William E. and Gertrude (née Shawcross) Swain. Paul was the 5th of 6 children. He and his siblings were raised by their grandparents.
waynetimes.com
McHale, Rita Stepner
NEWARK: Rita Stepner McHale, 93, died peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022, at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home at 127 East Miller Street Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10am on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St. in Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.
waynetimes.com
Clyde hosts annual Village Parade
On Saturday, November 26th the annual Holiday parade of lights and fireworks took place in front of the largest crowd ever (Estimated in the thousands). The parade saw 37 different participating Fire departments, businesses, community groups, and Santa Claus at the end. The highlights of the Parade were Downbeat percussion,...
waynetimes.com
Winter Maintenance begins on Macedon’s E-30 Canal Lock
Preparations for the removal of the Canal Lock Gates at the Macedon E-30 Lock began weeks before, but were lifted by crane beginning on December 1, 2022. Each gate weighs in at about 30 tons and takes weeks of preparation before they are pulled out by giant cranes. Once prepared, the process of lifting them does not take long.
Comments / 0