KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for starting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – Setting two late night fires results in probation for a North Iowa man. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility, followed by three years of supervised probation, and pay $1,831 in damages.
kwayradio.com
Abused Woman Died from Injuries
A Waterloo woman who was hospitalized after an alleged domestic assault last week has died from her injuries, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious. She never regained consciousness and died on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 33 year old Lamarcus Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He says he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. He was already on probation for punching Taylor in the head in April. Williams has been charged with Domestic Assault, Escape, Interference, and Assault on a Police Officer.
cbs2iowa.com
Accidental shooting in Cedar Falls critically injures woman
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A woman is now fighting for her life after authorities say she accidentally shot herself. It happened just after 1:00pm in the parking lot of the Cedar Falls Walmart. Authorities say the woman was in the driver's seat when the gun went off. Her husband...
KCRG.com
Flood Gate Delivery blocks 1st Ave
Each year the 'Holiday Giving Project' helps gives back to Marion families with food and children's gifts. It happened near Sumner around 10 this morning. Fayette County man arrested on sexual abuse charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 44-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a girl on several. Decorah man...
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
KIMT
New Hampton man charged with terror threat against Cresco football game
CRESCO, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is accused of posting a violent threat online. Dylan Troy Schnur, 29 of New Hampton, has been charged in Howard County with one count of threat of terrorism. Court documents state that around 4:30 am on October 1, Schnur posted to his...
KIMT
Charles City Police say missing woman has been found
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The Charles City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 46-year-old woman. Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. She was wearing red billabong t-shirt, gray sweatpants and had no coat, no shoes, no money and no phone.
KGLO News
Marshalltown man pleads guilty to robbing Mason City convenience store
MASON CITY — A Marshalltown man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Mason City convenience store last year. 36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
iheart.com
Two Hospitalized After Head-On Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Fayette County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in northeast Iowa Monday. The ISP says the crash happened north of Sumner when the driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle on icy roads and hit a semi truck. There were two people inside the pickup, both of whom were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt. So far, the names of those involved have not been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
KGLO News
Mason City woman pleads guilty to scamming local store out of over $10,000 as an employee
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman faces ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a theft charge after scamming a local store out of over $10,000 while employed there. 27-year-old Emily Schumaker was charged with first-degree theft in July. A criminal complaint says she worked as an employee through CVS inside of Target in Mason City. Schumaker over a period of a couple of months allegedly refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and placed the amount into her account and on a gift card, with a total amount over $10,000 during that time.
City wants $700 to disclose video of officers clashing with EMT
The city of Cedar Falls is charging $700 for public access to police body-camera footage that was provided to an area hospital at no cost. The video, shot on Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for Sartori Memorial Hospital. Abernathey and the officers were at […] The post City wants $700 to disclose video of officers clashing with EMT appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Chariton Leader
Gunshot victim in Walmart parking lot, Cedar Falls, Iowa Dec. 3, 2022
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to parking lot at the Cedar Falls, Iowa, Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
kwayradio.com
Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Up Flag Football Game
A New Hampton man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up a children’s flag football game in Cresco in October, according to KIMT. 29 year old Dylan Schnur posted on his Instagram at 4:30 on October 1st “Bad shooter headed to the football game in Cresco (expletive) Iowa.” The post caught the attention of the Cresco Police and Howard County Sheriff’s Office. They say Schnur’s past threatening behavior led them to contact the fitness center staff and parents of players and cancel the contest. Schnur has been charged with one count of Threat of Terrorism.
KCRG.com
One injured following Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Woman Arrested for Stealing Customer’s SUV from Independence Dealership
A woman was arrested for stealing a customer’s vehicle from an Independence dealership last week. Independence Police say Jenna McLaury drove to the Independence Kwik Star last Tuesday, purchased some things and then walked over to Dunlap Motors, where she got into a black SUV and drove off. Police...
KCRG.com
Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, at 10:11 am, the Fayette County dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident on County Road V-68 just northeast of Sumner. Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol arrived in the area between 170th and 165 street to discover that 2016 Chevy...
Two Seriously Injured After Head On Collision In Fayette County [PHOTO]
The temperature is dropping which means the roads are getting more slick. As we start to head toward the winter season, it’s just as important to be mindful of icy roads. On Monday, two people were seriously injured in an accident involving a pickup, semi, and an icy road.
KCRG.com
Family of man killed by Waterloo Police are suing the City
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a man shot and killed by Waterloo Police in 2021 are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the City and officer responsible for the shooting. On November 16th, 2021, Brent Boggess was fatally shot after leading multiple police units during a nine-minute pursuit....
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge
A Waterloo man was arrested on charges for an alleged domestic assault Wednesday night. Around 11:00PM, Waterloo Police were sent to 1151 Oleson Rd on the report of a disorderly situation. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive female. Officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived. 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. 33-year-old LaMarcus Williams was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic assault and escape from custody.
kchanews.com
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
