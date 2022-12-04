Read full article on original website
chopchat.com
FSU football 2022 Transfer Tracker: A list of FSU players entering portal
FSU football looks to finish this 2022 season on a strong note, on the field, and the recruiting trails. The transfer portal officially opened Monday, with players looking to find new places to call home. The Noles will look to add higher-caliber players to its roster, while other FSU players...
FSU offers 2025 QB KJ Lacey
Florida State offered Saraland (Ala.) sophomore quarterback KJ Lacey on Tuesday evening. Lacey mentioned FSU quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz when sharing news of the offer. Lacey helped to lead his team to a state championship this past season as the starting quarterback. He threw for 3,176 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, and also had four rushing touchdowns. Highlights from this past season are below:
Second FSU defensive lineman officially announces decision to enter transfer portal
The redshirt junior fizzled out of the rotation down the stretch of the regular season.
Mike Norvell reacts to Jordan Travis' decision to return to Florida State for a fifth year
2023 could turn into something special for the Seminoles.
Official: Oklahoma Headed to the Cheez-It Bowl
After going 6-6 this season, the Sooners will play 9-3 Florida State on Dec. 29 in Orlando, FL.
fsunews.com
Boiled Over: FSU falls to Purdue
Florida State’s basketball season has gotten off to a rocky start. The combination of inexperienced players and lack of leadership has led to the ’Noles only winning one of nine games before Wednesday night's contest against the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers. Coming into the game the ’Noles held...
Gators Postseason Transfer Tracker: OLB Chief Borders Entering Portal
Your one-stop shop for the Gators' transfer portal movement following the 2022 season.
Former Seminole helps outfit a home for the holidays for Tallahassee single mom
Bernice Sherman knew she was getting the keys to her new home Tuesday, but what she didn't know was that that home would be completely furnished, and she'd receive $5,000 for a down payment
thefamuanonline.com
School of Nursing appears back on track
Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the demand for nurses and healthcare professionals has been at an all-time high. The Florida A&M University School of Nursing aims to produce top-notch and knowledgeable nurses. Despite accreditation mishaps in the past, the school is eager to welcome its Spring 2023 cohort to the program in January.
City of Thomasville announces change to landfill's operating hours
The City of Thomasville has announced changes to operating hours at the Thomas County-Thomasville Municipal Solid Waste Landfill.
fsunews.com
One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody
On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
WCTV
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
Student struck while headed to Godby High School
A student was struck Monday morning by a vehicle while heading to Godby High School, according to Leon County Schools.
ecbpublishing.com
County asks city to return $4M grant to state
County officials last week asked the City of Monticello to return a $4 million grant that the state awarded the two local governments back in March for extension of a sewer line from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the Lloyd interchange at I-10 and SR-59. After receiving the funding, an engineering assessment determined that the sewer extension to Lloyd was not feasible, prompting local officials to petition the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO), which had awarded the grant, to be allowed to use the money for the upgrade of the U.S. 19 sewer infrastructure. Which change the FDEO had approved.
ecbpublishing.com
FDOT plans two city-related projects
The City of Monticello has gotten a bit of sweet deal from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), relative to the latter’s planned resurfacing of U.S. 19 in 2023. Word from Monticello City Manager Seth Lawless is that the FDOT will provide about $70,000 worth of utilities work to the city as part of the road’s resurfacing, which is to extend from Washington Street (U.S. 90) 8.3 miles north to the Georgia state line.
WCTV
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
WALB 10
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
Update: Accident occurs on I-10 on Monroe Street in Leon County
A crash has occurred Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Leon County.
WCTV
Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
