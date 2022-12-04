ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU offers 2025 QB KJ Lacey

Florida State offered Saraland (Ala.) sophomore quarterback KJ Lacey on Tuesday evening. Lacey mentioned FSU quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz when sharing news of the offer. Lacey helped to lead his team to a state championship this past season as the starting quarterback. He threw for 3,176 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, and also had four rushing touchdowns. Highlights from this past season are below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Boiled Over: FSU falls to Purdue

Florida State’s basketball season has gotten off to a rocky start. The combination of inexperienced players and lack of leadership has led to the ’Noles only winning one of nine games before Wednesday night's contest against the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers. Coming into the game the ’Noles held...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

School of Nursing appears back on track

Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the demand for nurses and healthcare professionals has been at an all-time high. The Florida A&M University School of Nursing aims to produce top-notch and knowledgeable nurses. Despite accreditation mishaps in the past, the school is eager to welcome its Spring 2023 cohort to the program in January.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody

On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

County asks city to return $4M grant to state

County officials last week asked the City of Monticello to return a $4 million grant that the state awarded the two local governments back in March for extension of a sewer line from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the Lloyd interchange at I-10 and SR-59. After receiving the funding, an engineering assessment determined that the sewer extension to Lloyd was not feasible, prompting local officials to petition the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO), which had awarded the grant, to be allowed to use the money for the upgrade of the U.S. 19 sewer infrastructure. Which change the FDEO had approved.
MONTICELLO, FL
ecbpublishing.com

FDOT plans two city-related projects

The City of Monticello has gotten a bit of sweet deal from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), relative to the latter’s planned resurfacing of U.S. 19 in 2023. Word from Monticello City Manager Seth Lawless is that the FDOT will provide about $70,000 worth of utilities work to the city as part of the road’s resurfacing, which is to extend from Washington Street (U.S. 90) 8.3 miles north to the Georgia state line.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
