Comedian London Hughes gave an incredible response to the Lady Hussey race scandal

By Liam O'Dell
 3 days ago

Even more celebrities and public figures are weighing in on the ongoing scandal surrounding Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William’s godmother and a former lady-in-waiting to the Queen, who resigned after making “offensive” comments to a Black woman at a royal reception.

Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space - which provides support for African and Caribbean heritage women affected by domestic and sexual abuse – was approached by Lady Hussey during the event on Violence Against Women and Girls.

In a post on Instagram , Ms Fulani wrote that Lady Hussey – who she referred to in the caption as SH – “put her hand in my hair to move my locs so that she could see my name badge”, which prompted a conversation the charity boss goes on to transcribe.

Ms Fulani said Lady Hussey asked her “where are you from”, and when she responded with “Sistah Space”, the royal representative proceeded to ask her “where do you come from”.

Not content with learning the organisation is based in Hackney, Lady Hussey is said to have pressed further: “No, what part of Africa are YOU from?”

Later in the conversation, “Lady SH” asked Ms Fulani “when did you first come here”, and when the charity worker explained her parents “came here in the 50s”, the 83-year-old replied: “Oh, I knew we’d get there in the end. You’re Caribbean!”

In addition to the remarks being “insulting”, this part was also incorrect, as Ms Fulani responded to state she was of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality.

Buckingham Palace responded to the revelation from Ms Fulani by acknowledging “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” had been made.

“We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

“All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times,” it said.

Prince William’s spokesperson also commented on the incident , stating racism “has no place in our society”.

In their review of the week’s stories on Friday, The Last Leg ’s Adam Hills and Alex Brooker (other co-host Josh Widdicombe was off ill with hand, foot and mouth disease) turned to the latest royal race row, with guest and comedian London Hughes sharing her thoughts.

She said: “This is the thing about Britain. I think every Black British person has been asked these days now, ‘where are you from? Where are you really from? Where are you really from?’ and it is just so, like, unnecessary.

Hughes went on to recall a job she had writing for a “big British channel” and remarks made by one of the team members on the project when she was writing about her parents.

“The producer that worked for the big British channel said to me: ‘Why don’t you write about how your parents felt when they came here on the boat from Africa?’

“Let’s be clear: my dad is from Crawley, near Gatwick, and my mum came on a plane from Jamaica when she was five, but she is also a British person.”

She continued: “The fact that like, they see us and they don’t really think we’re one of them, is just so… We don’t ask white people.

“Someone ask Boris Johnson where he’s from. New York! Boris Johnson is from New York.

“He was born in New York, but nobody asks him that, but they ask me, and I’m from Croydon.”

Well said, London.

