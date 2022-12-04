ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

94.5 KATS

Official Review of the Holiday Light Fest is a Must see in Yakima!

The Christmas season is in full swing around the Yakima Valley, and families everywhere are celebrating Christmas traditions together again. Some celebrate together for the first time since covid started, bringing back old family traditions and fun. However, some of the traditions started during covid are ones we look forward to now every year.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather

TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Keep praying’: Lucian’s family holds on to hope as search approaches 3-month mark

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly three months since then 4-year-old Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and while his family is holding on to hope, but the search hasn’t uncovered any sign of their little boy. “There’s no footage of anything; there’s nothing,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother. “There’s no piece of clothing, no shoes, no...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Annual beef, food box distribution planned at 3 locations in the Yakima Valley this week

Food boxes with ground beef will be distributed during Second Harvest mobile markets this week in the Yakima Valley. Drive-through distributions for 300 families will be offered at each of three locations while supplies last, and are open to the public, according to a news release. This year the boxes will have ground beef instead of roasts to maximize the food that can be provided. They also will have produce and other perishable groceries.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81

Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81, of Naches died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66

Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66 of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86

Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Willow Springs Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mark Leo Mahaney, 39

Mark Leo Mahaney, 39, of Yakima died Friday, Dec. 2, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Regional waste collection impacted by snow and ice

As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jessica Marie Seifert, 50

Jessica Marie Seifert, 50, of Ellensburg died Tuesday, Nov. 29. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Maybe we could all use a good snow day

Ready or not, it’s snow season again. Skiers and other snow-sport enthusiasts are ecstatic, of course, but many others aren’t. For a lot of people, snow brings inconvenience and extra risks to everyday life. Roads are harder for drivers to navigate, and icy driveways and sidewalks can be treacherous for pedestrians. Parents have to sort out delayed school times and snow routes for buses.
Yakima Herald Republic

Jerry Allen Sherman, 72

Jerry Allen Sherman, 72, of Sunnyside died Saturday, Dec. 3. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire destroys Cle Elum cabin

CLE ELUM - A cabin in Cle Elum was reduced to rubble due to a fire that quickly consumed it Sunday night. Kittitas County Fire District 6 Chief Tony Jackson says the blaze at the nearly 1,000 square-foot cabin was reported at 9:15 p.m. When the first fire crews arrived,...
CLE ELUM, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD

A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Granger's soil holds more history than you realize

To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic's staff for their recent articles about Granger. I would like to add a few comments to the recent editorial. Granger may not have much in the archeological department, but it does have some interesting paleontological and geological finds.
GRANGER, WA
kpq.com

Dusty’s In-N-Out To Reopen In January In N Wenatchee

The new owners of Dusty's In-N-Out say the iconic north Wenatchee restaurant will reopen next month. Dusty's closed down with little warning in October, and by mid-November the Wild Huckleberry announced it would become part of its family of restaurants. The group announced the new Dusty's will feature burgers, fries,...
WENATCHEE, WA

