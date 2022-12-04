Read full article on original website
Official Review of the Holiday Light Fest is a Must see in Yakima!
The Christmas season is in full swing around the Yakima Valley, and families everywhere are celebrating Christmas traditions together again. Some celebrate together for the first time since covid started, bringing back old family traditions and fun. However, some of the traditions started during covid are ones we look forward to now every year.
FOX 11 and 41
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Foursquare Church youth pastor Jasmine Jones feels blessed to work with teens
While some may recall their teenage years fondly, filled with fun, freedom and friends, it’s also a time of life with many challenges. A little help with those challenges can go a long way. Jasmine Jones is among those in our community providing that help, as youth pastor at...
‘Keep praying’: Lucian’s family holds on to hope as search approaches 3-month mark
YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly three months since then 4-year-old Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and while his family is holding on to hope, but the search hasn’t uncovered any sign of their little boy. “There’s no footage of anything; there’s nothing,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother. “There’s no piece of clothing, no shoes, no...
Yakima Herald Republic
Annual beef, food box distribution planned at 3 locations in the Yakima Valley this week
Food boxes with ground beef will be distributed during Second Harvest mobile markets this week in the Yakima Valley. Drive-through distributions for 300 families will be offered at each of three locations while supplies last, and are open to the public, according to a news release. This year the boxes will have ground beef instead of roasts to maximize the food that can be provided. They also will have produce and other perishable groceries.
Yakima Herald Republic
Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81
Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81, of Naches died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66
Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66 of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86
Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Willow Springs Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mark Leo Mahaney, 39
Mark Leo Mahaney, 39, of Yakima died Friday, Dec. 2, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
nbcrightnow.com
Regional waste collection impacted by snow and ice
As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
Yakima Herald Republic
Homeless program audit finds low investment in permanent housing in Yakima County
Yakima County’s homeless program spent more than $13 million on contracted homeless services from 2019 to 2021 but invested less than 1% of resources into permanent housing, according to a new report by the Washington State Auditor’s Office. The report, which also reviewed homeless programs in Seattle, Spokane...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jessica Marie Seifert, 50
Jessica Marie Seifert, 50, of Ellensburg died Tuesday, Nov. 29. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Maybe we could all use a good snow day
Ready or not, it’s snow season again. Skiers and other snow-sport enthusiasts are ecstatic, of course, but many others aren’t. For a lot of people, snow brings inconvenience and extra risks to everyday life. Roads are harder for drivers to navigate, and icy driveways and sidewalks can be treacherous for pedestrians. Parents have to sort out delayed school times and snow routes for buses.
Yakima Herald Republic
Staffing, cost challenges prompt Astria to end many heart procedures in Sunnyside on Dec. 16
Astria Health will end many cardiology services at its two Lower Valley hospitals and clinics, effective Friday, Dec. 16. In a statement issued Nov. 29, Astria Health President and CEO Brian Gibbons cited staffing and financial issues as factors in the decision. “Due to current staffing challenges and the rising...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jerry Allen Sherman, 72
Jerry Allen Sherman, 72, of Sunnyside died Saturday, Dec. 3. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
ifiberone.com
Fire destroys Cle Elum cabin
CLE ELUM - A cabin in Cle Elum was reduced to rubble due to a fire that quickly consumed it Sunday night. Kittitas County Fire District 6 Chief Tony Jackson says the blaze at the nearly 1,000 square-foot cabin was reported at 9:15 p.m. When the first fire crews arrived,...
Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD
A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Granger's soil holds more history than you realize
To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic's staff for their recent articles about Granger. I would like to add a few comments to the recent editorial. Granger may not have much in the archeological department, but it does have some interesting paleontological and geological finds.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Grisly Murder Of Mackenzie Cowell At The Hands Of Her Serial Killer-Obsessed Classmate
In 2010, 17-year-old Mackenzie Cowell fell victim to a disturbed classmate named Christopher Scott Wilson who had a morbid fascination with murder and a tattoo of Hannibal Lecter on his arm. Mackenzie Cowell was a 17-year-old cosmetology student in Wenatchee, Washington. On Feb. 9, 2010, she left class for a...
kpq.com
Dusty’s In-N-Out To Reopen In January In N Wenatchee
The new owners of Dusty's In-N-Out say the iconic north Wenatchee restaurant will reopen next month. Dusty's closed down with little warning in October, and by mid-November the Wild Huckleberry announced it would become part of its family of restaurants. The group announced the new Dusty's will feature burgers, fries,...
