Corpus Christi, TX

High School Basketball: What we learned from this weekend's top local tournaments

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago
Some of the major high school basketball tournaments in the Coastal Bend have come to a close with several teams shifting their focus to district play, which is set to begin in a few weeks.

Calallen hosted its first major girls tournament (Battle of the Bay) and Rockport-Fulton continued its competitive annual Toast of the Cost tournament.

On the boys side, Aransas Pass held its 53rd annual Best of the Bay Tournament and the annual Corpus Christi Coaches Association Tournament wrapped up.

Here are some takeaways from this weekend's major tournaments.

Dominating performances

The Skidmore-Tynan, Beeville, Bishop, West Oso, and Banquete girls went unbeaten during tournament play, which should be a solid tune up ahead of district play.

In fact, the Bobcats remain undefeated (16-0) this season after winning the Taft Tournament.

The Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland girls both improved to 14-2 after domaining the competition in tournament play, and gave a indication of what to expect in the North and South zones of District 29-5A.

On the boys side, London remained undefeated after sweeping the Marion Tournament.

King, Veterans Memorial, Carroll, Miller and Rockport-Fulton put together winning records at the CCCA Tournament and the Bishop boys captured the Border Olympics Tournament championship.

Finding their groove

The Veterans Memorial girls took on a grueling tournament schedule with the hope of improving for the competitive South zone of District 29-5A.

The Eagles faced state-ranked Cedar Park, which was a rematch from last season's regional semifinal.

Vets went 2-2 at the Georgetown Tournament and is 12-7 on the season.

The Gregory-Portland boys are another team to keep an eye on after cruising past the competition at the Best of the Bay Tournament and improving to 8-2 this season.

Here to stay

Calallen coach Andrew Spencer hopes Calallen ISD's Battle of the Bay can be an annual tournament with some of the top teams in the state traveling to Corpus Christi.

The Wildcats found success against the stiff competition by earning key wins against Bastrop, Columbus and Alvin. Calallen is now 12-5 and could make noise when District 31-4A starts.

"It's been something I've wanted to bring to the area," Spencer said. "It's a great opportunity to showcase the high-level of women's basketball in the area."

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

