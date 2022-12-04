Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
SWC 4-H Little Shoppers Extravaganza taking place Thursday
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater County 4H has been accepting donations for their Little Shopper Extravaganza since November 21st. The extravaganza will take place on December 8, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and will feature a variety of items available for purchase to be given as gifts with garage sale prices. This year’s shopping event will take place in the main hall of the Sweetwater County Events Complex.
wyo4news.com
Avery Michael Lee (December 2, 1985 – December 4, 2022)
Avery Michael Lee, 37, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Sweetwater events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Carbon Capture coming to Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County – During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on December 6, 2022, a presentation was given by Carbon Capture Inc. about potentially establishing a carbon capture site in Sweetwater County. Project Bison has been in the works to take root in Wyoming with the goal of storing CO2 emissions through a process called direct air capture (DAC). DAC essentially involves pulling CO2 from the air over a solvent or pellet. Once the solvent is saturated, it is then heated up to about 86 degrees releasing pure CO2, which is then transferred to large storage containers and moved underground.
wyo4news.com
RSFD “Toys for Kids” donations end today
December 6, 2022 — Today is the final day the Rock Springs Fire Department will be accepting toys and monetary donations for their Toys for Kids distribution. New toys for those 12 and under and monetary donations can be dropped off at Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters at 600 College Drive.
wyo4news.com
Western Wyoming Beverages ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive tomorrow
Sweetwater County – After word spread about their annual corporate Pack Out hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) started receiving inquiries on how area citizens could also help local holiday food drive efforts. Thus was born Pepsi’s Cans for Cans food drive. Rock Springs and Green River will...
wyo4news.com
Marlene McFadden (April 27, 1940 – November 29, 2022)
Marlene McFadden, 82, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and entombment will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Western Wyoming Beverage launches School Lunch Payoff Program
Rock Springs, Wyoming – While in years past, Western Wyoming beverages(WWB) has held their Pack out Hunger event along with Cans for Cans food drive in December, this year an additional program will be offered. Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff program is now being launched through WWB as another way the community can help students who have fallen behind with their school lunch balance for any number of reasons.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
wyo4news.com
MHSC proud to present its ‘Hometown Christmas’ this year!
The Memorial Hospital Foundation is proud to host Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s annual community Christmas event, ‘Hometown Christmas’ on Friday, December 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The tree lighting will be held at 5 p.m. in the hospital’s main lobby. Stop by to see...
wyo4news.com
People’s Choice winners announced for Lighted Holiday Parade
December 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce announced the People’s Choice winners from last Saturday’s Lighted Holiday Parade. The online voting took place on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Voting ended on Monday. First Place – Unknown Saints. Second Place – Sweetwater Snowpokes...
wyo4news.com
Green River Fire Department holds annual year end banquet
December 5, 2022 – The Green River Fire Department held their annual year end banquet this past Saturday and handed out several awards. The Department had 8,083 training hours and responded to 520 calls. Austin Rider was named the Officer of the year, while Matt Meadows had the most...
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcement: Xander Jaye Allison Gallagher
Xander Jaye Allison Gallagher was born at 7:20 a.m. on September 22, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long at his time of birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Jade and...
oilcity.news
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Teen Sentenced to Pen for Role In April Assault
GREEN RIVER — A 19-year-old Green River youth has been sentenced to at least six years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for his role in the attack of a Rock Springs man back in April. Alize Johnson was denied a youthful offender sentence by Third District Court Judge Richard...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 5 – December 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Ward Family Says Thank You for Community Support
On behalf of the family of Donna Ward we would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the phone calls, texts, flowers, and all the food and drinks that were given to us during the loss of our Mother/Sister. A special thanks goes to The Green River Fire Department,...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 6, 2022
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 14 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Trio Of Wyoming Men Sentenced To Prison In Pipe Bomb Case
Three Rock Springs men have been sentenced for unlawful possession of pipe bombs. One of the men also got prison time for the distribution of meth, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo. The case dates back to February 14, 2021, when Rock Springs Police tried...
