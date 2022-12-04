ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Daily For A Healthier Body Over 40

By Faith Geiger
 3 days ago
There are so many factors that play into our overall health, from the food we eat to the way we move our bodies and even to our stress levels. Keeping up with healthy habits that can keep everything running in tip-top shape is especially essential as we age and our bodies change over time. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can help your body thrive on a daily basis, including regularly drinking one beverage health experts swear by: tea!

To learn more about how tea can help you stay healthy over 40, we spoke to registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet. She told us all about the incredible benefits of this ancient drink, from gut health to healthier cholesterol levels. Find all of her insight below!

Tea

When it comes to healthy beverages, Richards says it doesn't get much better than antioxidant-rich teas. These drink have been "used for centuries for their benefits and medicinal purposes," and they're still a fantastic addition to any diet for so many reasons. Plus, with so many options out there—from black to green to endless herbal varieties—you're sure to find a type that you love. Richards tells us that black tea, in particular, is one great place to start if you're looking to reap some of the best health benefits out there.

Health benefits of black tea

While many people know all about the anti-aging, metabolism-boosting benefits of green tea, Richards points out that black tea is another fantastic option that doesn't get quite as much attention. "The plant compounds found in black tea have high antioxidant properties which help fight free radical damage which is known to lead to inflammation," she tells us.

Lower cholesterol

One of the biggest benefits of black tea is the fact that it can help regulate cholesterol levels. When you drink this beverage on a regular basis, Richards says that "you will have lower bad cholesterol as studies have shown those that drink a significant amount of black tea daily have lower LDL cholesterol levels." While we're still not sure how, exactly black tea helps in this area, "most researchers believe antioxidants are connected." Nice!

Gut health and digestion

Another major plus side to drinking black tea on a regular basis is the fact that it can do wonders for your digestive health. "You will have better gut health and digestion because the polyphenols in black tea feed the good bacteria in the gut," Richards explains. And when your gut is thriving, your whole body thrives. Polyphenols offer a wealth of other benefits too, including protection from certain diseases. "These compounds inhibit the growth of Salmonella in the gut making you less susceptible to this illness," Richards says. Who knew?!

The bottom line

Of course, at the end of the day, staying healthy as you age is about implementing a range of healthy habits, including making sure to add nutritious foods to your plate every day and finding time to exercise whenever possible. However, while drinking isn't exactly a magical remedy, it's definitely one small thing you can do to add a bit of extra health to your day.

