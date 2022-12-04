ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-range pattern looking cold through December

A very strong, high-level blocking pattern, otherwise known in this case as the "Greenland block," will likely dominate through at least mid-month. This will create a very broad trough across North America, with the jet stream shifted well to the south. What this will do is force most of the Arctic air southward through western and central Canada then into southeastern Canada and the northeastern United States.
How to Choose Hardwood Colors for Your Home

Hardwoods provide a beautiful look and feel to your floors and can increase the value of your home. Choosing hardwood colors can be difficult if you want to renovate or update your hardwood flooring. When deciding on hardwood colors, you want to make sure you love them. Otherwise, you may...
How to Clean a Grill in 3 Easy Steps

Is the grate on your backyard grill starting to resemble one of those stationary charcoal grills at your local park that’s caked in burnt food particles and greasy residue? Seriously, how often do you clean your grill? Not just scrape it with the closest stick you can find? Really clean it? A common methodology is to hope the next fire in the grill burns off the accumulated gunk. And while that may get you through the grill’s next use, it’s not exactly doing the job correctly.
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

