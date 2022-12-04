ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress

The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
BOSTON, MA
epicstream.com

Prince William Feels Obliged to Meet With Prince Harry in The US? Kate Middleton’s Husband Allegedly Worried About His Brother Making Their Private Conversation Public

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged. Even though the brothers reunited during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, there is no indication that their relationship improved after their brief reunion. Now, there are claims that the Prince of Wales will make the most of his time in the US to have a conversation with Prince Harry.
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy