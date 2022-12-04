Read full article on original website
Related
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress
The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
Queen Elizabeth Summed up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview With 3 Words, Biography Claims
According to Gyles Brandreth's 2022 book, Queen Elizabeth referred to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview as 'television nonsense.'
thezoereport.com
Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event
This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
Why Prince William and Kate Were Booed on Their U.S. Tour
The couple's three-day trip comes amid fresh racism allegations for Britain's royal institution.
Delish
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen. Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living...
The Real Reason King Charles Invited Sarah Ferguson to Spend Christmas With the Royals After Decades-Long Feud
Find out why King Charles III has invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to the royals' Christmas dinner for the first time in 30 years.
King Charles Had 4 Words to Describe Meghan Markle After Prince Harry Introduced Them
According to Christopher Andersen's 2022 book, 'The King: The Life of Charles III,' the monarch described Meghan Markle as 'charming' and 'delightful' after Prince Harry made introductions.
Meghan Markle 'Racist' Tweet Lands Prince Harry Author in Hot Water
Royal commentator Angela Levin has come under fire online after she tweeted, "look how white Meghan's skin colour looks."
Royal Commentor Claims Camilla Parker Bowles Will End ‘Archaic’ Royal Family Legacy
A royal commentator claims Camilla Parker Boles will end an 'archaic' royal family legacy under her new reign as Queen Consort to King Charles III.
Prince Harry Will ‘Find Himself Out in the Cold’ After His Netflix Documentary and Book Are Released, Says Royal Commentator
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for their Netflix documentary. Also, Prince Harry's book, Spare, will be on shelves soon. One commentator thinks Prince Harry will be shunned by some after the release of the documentary and book.
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
Prince Harry Is ‘Fearful’ 1 of Queen Elizabeth’s Most-Trusted Aides Could Expose Him for Revenge, Commentator Says
Find out what a royal expert is revealing about how one of Queen Elizabeth's aides, who may want revenge against Prince Harry, can go after the duke publicly.
Queen Consort Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth’s Sapphire Tiara for 1st Time at State Banquet
Looking the part! Queen Consort Camilla sparkled at King Charles III’s first state banquet — donning the late Queen Elizabeth II's bejeweled Belgian Sapphire Tiara for the big event. Camilla, 75, and Charles, 74, welcomed Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. on Tuesday, November 22 — the first state dinner hosted by the […]
epicstream.com
Prince William Feels Obliged to Meet With Prince Harry in The US? Kate Middleton’s Husband Allegedly Worried About His Brother Making Their Private Conversation Public
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged. Even though the brothers reunited during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, there is no indication that their relationship improved after their brief reunion. Now, there are claims that the Prince of Wales will make the most of his time in the US to have a conversation with Prince Harry.
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle ‘Brought Out the Most Evil Side’ of Prince Harry: ‘It’s Shameful’
While discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receiving the Ripple of Hope Award, a royal biographer shared her thoughts about how Meghan 'brought out the very worst' in Harry.
Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry
Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
King Charles Deeply Regrets Princess Diana’s Funeral, Expert Says: ‘He Is Responsible’ For William and Harry ‘Having to Suffer’
Why does King Charles deeply regret a decision made at Princess Diana's funeral? A royal expert weighs in.
The true story behind the execution of the Romanov family shown in 'The Crown,' including what the show left out
Episode six of the new season of the Netflix drama, titled "Ipatiev House," depicts in horrifying detail the deaths of the Russian royal family.
Former Royal Chef Reveals Only 1 Royal Family Member ‘Actually Talked’ to Them
A former royal pastry chef said Prince Philip was the only royal family member who “actually talked” to the kitchen staff.
Comments / 0