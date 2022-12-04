Read full article on original website
Man who survived Wilson Borough shooting is charged with another drug felony
A 33-year-old Wilson Borough man, who has served time on drug and gun charges and was the victim of a violent attack in 2020 in his home, is facing a new charge after an altercation with his parole officer, court papers say. Shadee Ismael Johnson, of the 1600 block of...
Robber attacked driver dropping off pair from mall, fought with trooper, state police say
Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem are investigating a robbery they say took place Monday night in East Allen Township. Loren B. Naylor, 32, is charged after allegedly attacking and robbing a man who had pulled over along Beth Bath Pike (Route 512) about 9 p.m. Court documents show the attack was coordinated by Naylor and his girlfriend, who was being driven along with a second woman by the victim at the time after they were at an area mall.
PSP requesting public help in locating stolen car
UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County. Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Investigators said they learned two men wearing […]
One taken into custody after incident in Monroe County
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been taken into custody after he barricade himself in a Monroe County home. Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township Tuesday evening. According to PSP spokesperson Trooper Anthony Petroski, a male inside the home was making threats to harm […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in deadly North Whitehall motorcycle crash
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has learned his fate in the second fatal crash in which he was charged. Devon Lindeman was sentenced Wednesday to 3-7 years in prison for his role in the 2020 crash in North Whitehall Township that left two motorcyclists dead, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said.
Allentown police looking for driver who hit woman and fled
Allentown police are looking for a driver they say struck a woman in the early hours of Thanksgiving day and then took off. The crash occurred a little after 2 a.m. Nov. 24 at the intersection of North 17th and Turner streets, according to police. The pedestrian was crossing 17th...
5 Nabbed In Brutal Hunterdon County Motorcycle Gang Attack And Robbery, More Still On Loose: PD
Police have identified and arrested five of more than a dozen motorcyclists whom they say brutally yanked a man out of his vehicle, attacked him, robbed him, and sped off after a September crash in Hunterdon County.The initial crash occurred in Clinton Township just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Se…
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police
Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
fox29.com
Police believe phone scam may have swindled hundreds of elderly victims
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities believe an international phone scam ring has conned thousands of dollars from elderly people by posing as family members in distress. Police in Bucks County say 19-year-old Christopher Mauricio was arrested after he allegedly acted as a courier for the phone scam ring, picking up a $5k check from a 93-year-old woman.
WFMZ-TV Online
Threats lead to standoff situation in Monroe County
POLK TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after an hours-long standoff in Monroe County, state police say. The situation started Tuesday night when troopers were called to a home on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township, off of Route 209 near the Gilbert community, police say. A man...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues 5 years after woman's body was found in Williams Twp.
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are reminding the public that the investigation continues into the death of a woman whose body was found five years ago in Northampton County. The badly decomposed body of 31-year-old Jamie Lee Metzger was found inside a plastic storage container in the basement...
Monroe County man arrested after alleged attempted homicide
PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt. Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman. As troopers were responding to […]
Suspect Charged In Kutztown Teen's Killing, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man with the murder of an 18-year-old near Kutztown University campus, officials say. Xzavier Wayman, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, and charged with first- and third-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Diego Velazquez, state poli…
Stowe fire chief punched firefighter during blaze, police say
A fire chief is facing charges after police say he punched a firefighter at a McKees Rocks blaze the two were battling. Stowe Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was charged Tuesday with simple assault and harassment in connection to the Sunday incident. Chapman was the first to arrive on scene and...
Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department arrested three men accused of aggressive panhandling across the city on Friday. Police said the effort was part of a community quality of life patrol that targeted aggressive panhandlers in several locations throughout the downtown area. The three men were charged and combined, had 22 active criminal warrants. They were issued summonses for panhandling and offered drug addiction treatment and recovery services. The post Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman sentenced for helping inmate escape
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Columbia County who helped her boyfriend, Robert Vargo, flee the area after he escaped from a work detail wh
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton official accused of threatening child applies for ARD program in effort to have his charges expunged
EASTON, Pa. - A top Easton official accused of following two kids and threatening one of them has applied for Northampton County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. If the program is completed successfully, charges brought against Public Works Director Dave Hopkins would be expunged, according to county Assistant District Attorney Adrianne...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Reading
READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street. The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,...
Death penalty sought in fatal shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against one of the men accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting last year outside a Lehigh Valley Target store. Kevin Littles Jr., 22, and Jakiye Taylor, 18, both of Harrisburg, are each facing homicide, robbery, and related charges in connection with the Aug. 8, 2021, shootings that claimed Elijah Johnson, 20, and wounded Jayzell Avery Sanders, 23.
Trenton man charged with entering unlocked vehicle in Bordentown Township
A 25-year-old Trenton man has been charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass for allegedly entering an unlocked vehicle at a Bowery Circle residence, according to the Bordentown Township Police Department. The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said. The resident told police she received an alert...
