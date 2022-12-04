ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Robber attacked driver dropping off pair from mall, fought with trooper, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem are investigating a robbery they say took place Monday night in East Allen Township. Loren B. Naylor, 32, is charged after allegedly attacking and robbing a man who had pulled over along Beth Bath Pike (Route 512) about 9 p.m. Court documents show the attack was coordinated by Naylor and his girlfriend, who was being driven along with a second woman by the victim at the time after they were at an area mall.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

PSP requesting public help in locating stolen car

UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County. Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Investigators said they learned two men wearing […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One taken into custody after incident in Monroe County

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been taken into custody after he barricade himself in a Monroe County home. Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township Tuesday evening. According to PSP spokesperson Trooper Anthony Petroski, a male inside the home was making threats to harm […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man sentenced in deadly North Whitehall motorcycle crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has learned his fate in the second fatal crash in which he was charged. Devon Lindeman was sentenced Wednesday to 3-7 years in prison for his role in the 2020 crash in North Whitehall Township that left two motorcyclists dead, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police

Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police believe phone scam may have swindled hundreds of elderly victims

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities believe an international phone scam ring has conned thousands of dollars from elderly people by posing as family members in distress. Police in Bucks County say 19-year-old Christopher Mauricio was arrested after he allegedly acted as a courier for the phone scam ring, picking up a $5k check from a 93-year-old woman.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Threats lead to standoff situation in Monroe County

POLK TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after an hours-long standoff in Monroe County, state police say. The situation started Tuesday night when troopers were called to a home on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township, off of Route 209 near the Gilbert community, police say. A man...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Monroe County man arrested after alleged attempted homicide

PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt. Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman. As troopers were responding to […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department arrested three men accused of aggressive panhandling across the city on Friday. Police said the effort was part of a community quality of life patrol that targeted aggressive panhandlers in several locations throughout the downtown area. The three men were charged and combined, had 22 active criminal warrants. They were issued summonses for panhandling and offered drug addiction treatment and recovery services. The post Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton official accused of threatening child applies for ARD program in effort to have his charges expunged

EASTON, Pa. - A top Easton official accused of following two kids and threatening one of them has applied for Northampton County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. If the program is completed successfully, charges brought against Public Works Director Dave Hopkins would be expunged, according to county Assistant District Attorney Adrianne...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Reading

READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street. The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,...
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Death penalty sought in fatal shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against one of the men accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting last year outside a Lehigh Valley Target store. Kevin Littles Jr., 22, and Jakiye Taylor, 18, both of Harrisburg, are each facing homicide, robbery, and related charges in connection with the Aug. 8, 2021, shootings that claimed Elijah Johnson, 20, and wounded Jayzell Avery Sanders, 23.
HARRISBURG, PA

