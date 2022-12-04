MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most ballots agree that Texas, Houston, Virginia and UConn are the Top 5 teams in the country this week. I elevated Texas back to No. 1 after their win over Creighton. Houston has not played the same grueling schedule as the others in my Top 5, but like last year, Kelvin Sampson's squad has beaten the majority of their non-conference opponents by starling margins. That holds weight on my ballot, and in the first NET rankings, where the Cougars were No. 1. Purdue, Virginia and UConn remain in the same order I had them last week.

