Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
Related
freightwaves.com
Water rising on Mississippi, barges moving more freely south of Memphis
Shipping conditions on the lower Mississippi River are starting to return to normal as rain has picked up and water levels have improved. Measured at the key point of Memphis, Tennessee, water levels have made a dramatic improvement in just the past few days after several weeks of more gradual increases.
Yardbarker
Rebels Offer Former Mississippi State Receiver Rara Thomas - Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker
The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
ediblememphis.com
West Africa Comes to Whitehaven
Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
localmemphis.com
Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Four
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most ballots agree that Texas, Houston, Virginia and UConn are the Top 5 teams in the country this week. I elevated Texas back to No. 1 after their win over Creighton. Houston has not played the same grueling schedule as the others in my Top 5, but like last year, Kelvin Sampson's squad has beaten the majority of their non-conference opponents by starling margins. That holds weight on my ballot, and in the first NET rankings, where the Cougars were No. 1. Purdue, Virginia and UConn remain in the same order I had them last week.
Leaders seek change in state law on rape charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One local legislator wants to change the state law after seeing what WREG Investigators uncovered about a woman who was brutally attacked, but unable to get justice because her evidence wasn’t tested in time. WREG doesn’t typically identify rape victims, but this woman wanted you to see her face. For her protection, […]
wtva.com
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
actionnews5.com
Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
‘It’s hurtful’: Maryland woman loses $1,400 to Memphis puppy scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Deborah Dixon saw the photo online, she immediately fell in love. “They were advertising these cute little poodle puppies,” the Maryland woman told FOX13. Dixon said the seller asked for more and more money on Zelle. She paid a total of $1,475 for her...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Professor Launches LGBTQIA+ Emergency Fund
Sarah Isom Center director organized nonprofit to address concern. Reggie Willis, who is transgender, will never forget when he lived in his truck on a diet of bagged cereal. He grew up in a middle-class family and lived a privileged life. He started at the University of Mississippi in 2013 as an accountancy major and received a scholarship to be in the Pride of the South marching band. Then his family discovered he was queer and in a relationship. They cut him off.
Sam Pittman, Lane Kiffin Taking Very Different Approaches Last Few Days
Social media shows line of demarcation between two coaches in neighboring SEC states
City, state leaders take aim at speeders after man caught going 105 mph
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some city and state leaders are furious over fast drivers along the streets of Memphis and are coming up with plans to slow down the problem. Imagine seeing a car speeding down a street in front of you going 105 miles an hour. Memphis Police say that’s what 20-year-old Juan Montealvo was […]
Woman shoots boyfriend in groin in North Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged after a man was injured in a North Memphis shooting early Tuesday. Police responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of Kney Street around 10:30 a.m. The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say Alexius Payne is responsible for the shooting. […]
Family of Southaven Walmart shooter reacts to death penalty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Martez Abram, the man found guilty of killing two Walmart employees, says they are going through a difficult time after Abram was sentenced to death. A Desoto County jury came to a decision after a week of hearing witness testimonies and viewing evidence. Prosecutors described Abram as a disgruntled […]
Tenants share eviction stories at Central Library Exhibit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s getting cold out there and many are lucky enough to have a place to call home for the holidays, but not all are so fortunate. “Evicted,” an exhibit at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library aims to shed light on the eviction crisis in the Mid-South and the entire country.
actionnews5.com
TDOT study shows which Memphis roads most congested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Improving Tennessee’s roads and bridges is a top priority for Governor Bill Lee during his second term. He’s calling the state’s infrastructure proposal “Build With Us.”. The Tennessee Department of Transportation released congestion studies for all four major cities in the state,...
breezynews.com
Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games
Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
Man found dead in north Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was found dead in north Shelby County Monday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, the victim was found on the side of the road in the 4300 block of Bolen Huse Road around 3:30 p.m. Shelby County Fire paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The cause of death […]
Memphis traffic ticket amnesty program to end December 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you have an unpaid traffic ticket in Memphis? You may be in luck. Drivers with traffic tickets issued by the Memphis Police Department have until Dec. 31, 2022, to connect with the Memphis City Court Clerk to take part in the amnesty program. According to...
Memphis man wanted for murder captured in Missouri
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Fennell, wanted for first degree murder, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday. On November 15, Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man died as a result of the shooting. […]
Tennessee Tribune
Patented Memphis Invention the Wig PalTM Spotlighted on OWN
MEMPHIS, TN — Memphis cosmetologist and entrepreneur Anita Williams got the perfect Thanksgiving tweet this week when OWN TV star Kimmi Grant said that she was featured Williams’ invention the Wig Pal™ on the popular nationally televised show. Now in it’s 9th season, “Love and Marriage: Huntsville”...
