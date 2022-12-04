ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Jennifer Chastain
3d ago

Better than any of the choices we have now in Vacaville to eat . Ours closed and became a mattress store 🤯🤯🤯Vacaville planners can’t bring ANY decent restaurant to eat at in this town .

mix96sac.com

The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California

If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
SANTA ROSA, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank

On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain.  Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco business burns in massive fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
SFGate

SFGate

