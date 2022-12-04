Gina Murdock’s message of taking some personal responsibility for the state of the world (“What is mine to do?” Dec. 3, The Aspen Times) is thoughtful and inspiring, but I’m confused to hear that you have included yourself in the collective “us” who have the luxury of our basic needs being met. From your perch up on Red Mountain, I’d imagine you have a bit more than just your basic needs being met, and I’d bet you have a bottle or two of wine worth way more than most of our monthly salaries. Kind of similar to Elizabeth Milias preaching about affordable housing from the comforts of one of her multimillion dollar homes. This is the hypocrisy of Aspen.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO