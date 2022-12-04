Read full article on original website
Protect the Thompson Divide
Once again, it is time to rally in support of protecting the Thompson Divide. As a grassroots community we've been working from the bottom up for over 15 years to protect our beloved public lands from oil and gas drilling. Our hard work is paying off and the administration is listening. President Biden announced in October an administrative mineral withdrawal for the Thompson Divide. This started the process with a 90-day public comment period. We need to show the feds that we strongly support protecting the Thompson Divide.
‘Housekeeping’ items on tap for BOCC this week
At first glance, the agendas for the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ Tuesday work session and Wednesday regular meeting look to be loaded with important issues that will spark lengthy discussions involving lots of public interest. And that may turn out to be the case. But Commissioner Greg Poschman...
The hypocrisy of Aspen
Gina Murdock’s message of taking some personal responsibility for the state of the world (“What is mine to do?” Dec. 3, The Aspen Times) is thoughtful and inspiring, but I’m confused to hear that you have included yourself in the collective “us” who have the luxury of our basic needs being met. From your perch up on Red Mountain, I’d imagine you have a bit more than just your basic needs being met, and I’d bet you have a bottle or two of wine worth way more than most of our monthly salaries. Kind of similar to Elizabeth Milias preaching about affordable housing from the comforts of one of her multimillion dollar homes. This is the hypocrisy of Aspen.
Aspen’s ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’
Here we go again: Elisabeth Milias puts in writing unsubstantiated accusations targeting APCHA and the owners of deed restricted housing. At least she is not hiding her intentions of creating a class system in Aspen and Pitkin County where there is a clear separation of "haves" and "have-nots" in which the second category should be put in their place by never being allowed to get ahead, enjoy their environment or, god forbid, retire in the community where they spent their working lifetime. Instead, they should live in seasonal housing consisting of bunk rooms, pay the rent to whomever she calls "we" and then be thrown out of town like a broken pair of ski boots.
Menter: Another Aspen-only election about Highway 82
There has been little recent media conversation about Aspen starting work in earnest on replacing the aging Castle Creek Bridge until last week when a couple of interesting stories hit this paper. In the first of those articles on Nov. 29, city staff announced the likelihood of an Aspen ballot...
Study estimates 1,000 additional homes ‘likely’ in rural Pitkin County
Pitkin County government has the toughest growth-control measures in the Roaring Fork Valley — and some of the most stringent in the state. Even so, the potential exists for development of between 1,002 and 1,661 additional homes, according to a white paper produced by the planning staff. There is...
City of Aspen locks in providers to fill empty Yellow Brick, CMC classrooms
The city of Aspen announced on Monday that providers have been selected to operate spaces in the Yellow Brick Building and at Aspen Colorado Mountain College, and both programs are accepting families. Little Steps College, operated by Roaring Fork Valley native Dana Ruiz, opened on Monday at CMC. “LSC will...
Local news in brief, Dec. 5
Multiple trails in the Roaring Fork Valley are now closed for the benefit of wildlife this winter. Pitkin County Open Space and Trails said the following trails and properties are closed until spring: Sky Mountain Park routes (including North Rim and Seven Star), Glassier Open Space, Red Wind Point, Wheatley Open Space, Aspen Valley Ranch and the Perham Creek trailhead. The Rio Grande Trail portion between Rock Bottom Ranch and Catherine Bridge also is closed.
APCHA is anti-worker
Yes, I am very concerned about local population growth and our carrying capacity for it. I am extremely concerned about the increased pressure continued growth will place on our already stressed workforce, “nurses, doctors, teachers, police, waiters and bartenders,” especially where they will live. That is why I believe we need to figure out how to properly provide housing for these essential workers before we recklessly enable more growth. I’m glad we can agree on this.
Two incidents with private planes added $517K in unexpected expenses in 2022
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is seeking more than half a million dollars to recoup unexpected expenses the facility incurred from two separate aircraft incidents in 2022. Airport Director Dan Bartholomew submitted a supplemental budget request, which the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners will review during its meeting today, seeking the $517,546 in unexpected expenditures from the two events — one in February and another in August. In his request, Bartholomew underscored that the county is “currently seeking reimbursement from the respective insurance carriers, or if necessary, directly from the aircraft owners” but maintained that in the interim, a financial stopgap is necessary to record the “current unpaid/unbudgeted expenses.”
Ajax Cubs lease for Yellow Brick spaces approved by Aspen City Council
Aspen City Council approved a three-year lease on Tuesday between the city and Ajax Cubs, the new child care provider selected to operate four classrooms in the Yellow Brick Building. Ajax Cubs, a new program operated by the leadership of Ajax Adventure Camp, was selected by the city of Aspen...
‘Mrs. Grant’ for many kids
I was saddened to hear of the passing of one of Aspen’s extraordinary and beloved first-grade teachers. Eugenia Grant was a one-woman literary institution at Aspen Elementary School. “Mrs. Grant” taught many of us to read. I remember the moment distinctly. Working through the mild adventures of...
Aspen real estate snapshot, Dec. 4
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This six-bedroom estate rests on 6 acres on McLain Flats with chef’s kitchen, indoor/outdoor fireplaces and wine room. $24,500,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This four-bedroom,...
Stellar start for snowfall but far from being a record
This ski season has started with a pow — 88 inches of snow at Snowmass in October and November, according to the ski patrol, but it is nothing close to a record. Since 2000, this season ranks as sixth best for early-season snowfall, according to the Snowmass Ski Patrol’s records. The powder standard is 2006, when 45 inches of snow fell in October and 52 inches in November for a two-month total of 97, the patrol’s records show.
Lumberyard street names
The city asked for ideas for street names at the Lumberyard project. How about, Milias Mile, Winnermen Way & Emmers End?
ASFB’s ‘The Nutcracker’ makes emotional return for directors, dancers
After almost a three-year hiatus, the return of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is an emotional moment for many, from the dancers to the company’s directors. That emotion was palpable on Friday morning at the studio, where ASFB Artistic Director Tom Mossbrucker led the professional dancers in rehearsals.
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa expands ‘Sushi Club’ fashion line into Aspen
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa slid into the booth at his namesake Aspen culinary staple comfortably — after all, the celebrity chef known for bringing the world Japanese cuisine with a Peruvian flair may live in Los Angeles, but he’s right at home here. He may have more than 30...
