North Scott receives $1 million for new innovation center
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. along with the Iowa Dept. of Education, rolled out $4 million worth of grants to four schools across Iowa, including one Quad Cities school. The awards consisted of career academy grants to prepare students for high-demand fields. North Scott High School in...
Biz Buzz: Dubuque funeral home completes renovation; dance studio to build new location; resort opens revamped spa
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Peosta, Iowa, as well as...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
Lock and Dam at Bellevue To Be Drained and Closed
Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue will be drained for maintenance and closed to river navigation for an extended period beginning this month. The lock chamber of the facility on the Mississippi River will be “dewatered” this winter for maintenance work, according to Allen Marshall, chief of corporate communications for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District. Mashall says it is maintenance that can’t otherwise be done when water is in the chamber. The work on the lock should be completed by the end of February or early March and is similar to work done last winter to Lock No. 15 in the Quad Cities.
Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks
A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
One injured following Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business
Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
Wisconsin man arrested after police find ‘nearly 900 rounds of ammo’ near Christmas Tree Lighting
Galena, Ill. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was charged in Illinois after officers found nearly 900 rounds of ammunition and several firearms inside a vehicle near a Christmas Tree Lighting. According to a Facebook post from the Galena Police Department, on November 26 at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded...
Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing firearm
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. 36 year old Edgar Martinez Jr., 36, of Dubuque, was recently was given the 63-month prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Martinez also must serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. Martinez previously was convicted of multiple felonies and of domestic abuse. Martinez admitted during his plea hearing that he traveled throughout Dubuque with a pistol, marijuana and a plastic bag containing cocaine.
Dubuque Man Arrested for multiple drug charges
Dubuque police arrested a 34 year old man on multiple drug charges Friday night. 34 year old Grant Haberkorn of Dubuque was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Friday on Jackson Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts and driving while barred.
Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack
A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
